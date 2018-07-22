11 taxi drivers shot and killed leaving funeral in South Africa

July 22 (UPI) -- Eleven taxi drivers in South Africa were shot and killed after attending a funeral on Saturday evening.

A group of 17 taxi drivers -- all associated with the Ivory-Park Taxi Association in Gauteng -- were traveling to Johannesburg together in a taxi from a funeral for one of their colleagues when a group of unknown men opened fire on the vehicle, the South African Police Service said.

In addition to the 11 deaths, four people were critically injured and are being treated at a hospital and two people were unharmed.

SAPS General Khehla Sitole launched a 72-hour action plan involving multiple units to track down the suspects.

"The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Kwa-Zulu Natal, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his management team are overseeing the investigation into these murders. We will await for the investigation to advance before speculating on a motive," Sitole said.

The attack happened between the towns of Colenso and Weenen where a police representative said there has been a history of taxi violence, according to Sky News.