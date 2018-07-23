Heat wave continues in South Korea with record temperature

SEOUL, July 23 (UPI) -- Scorching heat continues to grip the nation as the temperature in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan reached a record high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday.

The mercury in Seoul reached 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, recorded as the fifth highest temperature since weather forecasters started tracking temperatures in 1907.

The capital also experienced the hottest night on Monday as the mercury stayed above 84 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the night.

The Korea Meteorological Agency predicted that hot days would continue throughout this month. The country is experiencing heat wave for 10 consecutive days as hot air is trapped amid the slow air flow at the middle latitude.

The City Council of Seoul on Monday has proposed an ordinance that would include heat wave in the list of natural disasters, Newsis reported.

"Heat wave has intensified and last longer for the past couple years while causing deaths and heat-related illnesses. The heatwave has become a form of natural disaster, having a direct impact on the lives of citizens," said Kim Ki-dae, member of the city council. .

If enacted, the Metropolitan Government of Seoul will be authorized to spend part of the 400 billion won ($352 million) in natural disaster relief funds to respond to heat wave-related accidents.