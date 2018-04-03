North Korea slams South Korea for welcoming U.N. human rights resolution on North

SEOUL, April 3 (UPI) -- Pyongyang has slammed Seoul for welcoming the adoption of a United Nations resolution on North Korean human rights, deeming the move "a heinous insult" and a "challenge" to the regime.

The state-run Rodong Sinmun daily published a commentary Wednesday, criticizing South Korea's foreign ministry for showing support for the U.N. Human Rights Council's latest resolution adopted almost two weeks ago.

The document, adopted in Geneva on March 23, criticized the regime for its extensive and systematic human rights violations, urging Pyongyang to admit to the crimes and take actions to improve the situation.

Seoul expressed support for the document and lauded its suggestion of dialogue, including one between the two Koreas, in order to mitigate the North's harrowing human rights and humanitarian situation.

"Although this absurd spectacle has broken out, the South has behaved rashly, joining such forces," the Rodong Daily said Wednesday.

It said that there was a "warm breeze of unity" in inter-Korean relations due to the North's sincere efforts but the South's actions made its intent for dialogue questionable.

The paper also denied the North had any human rights issues, accusing "enemy forces" of attempting to defame the regime.

"We are a true country of the people and a socialist paradise, so how could there be any human rights in our republic?" it said.

On Tuesday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency had also criticized the latest U.N. document, claiming it is part of efforts led by the United States to tarnish the sovereignty and an overhaul of the regime.

It warned Seoul not to undermine the dignity of the North and to behave "with discretion," according to the recent change in atmosphere between the two Koreas.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to hold the first summit talks in 11 years on Apr. 27, at the border village of Panmunjom.