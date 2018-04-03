Kim Jong Un's arrival at Panmunjom summit to be discussed

April 3 (UPI) -- North Korea continues to propose working-level talks with the South ahead of a summit scheduled for April 27, and matters including the possibility of a live broadcast, and Kim's arrival in the South, could be discussed this week.

In a possible sign that Pyongyang is serious about the talks to be held between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the North has requested talks on "ceremonies and personal security" be held Thursday, and a working-level talk on "communications" be held on Saturday, South Korean news service EDaily reported Tuesday.

Seoul's unification ministry stated Tuesday the missive from the North arrived in the evening.

The Thursday meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

Both meetings are to be held at separate locations in Panmunjom.

The North Koreans plan to send six delegates to the Thursday meeting, and their names will be announced on the day of talks, according to the message from Pyongyang.

The South Korean government has sent a list of its seven delegates, including presidential aides from the Blue House, Shin Yong-wook and Kwon Hyuk-ki.

The North Koreans may be preoccupied with how Kim Jong Un reaches the South's side of Panmunjom, South Korean newspaper Asia Business reported Tuesday.

The "method" of how the North Korean leader crosses over the military demarcation line that separates North and South at the truce village could be discussed, and live broadcasts of the event may be under consideration, according to the report.

The summit would mark the first time any North Korean leader has set foot in the South since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.