Home / Top News / World News

North Korea's KCNA mentions South Korean taekwondo performance

By Elizabeth Shim  |  April 3, 2018 at 12:50 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
Sign up for our weekly Korea Now newsletter
An exclusive report putting perspective on the week's most important developments.

April 3 (UPI) -- North Korean state media reported Tuesday the South's taekwondo demonstration team was well received by North Koreans, the same day visiting South Koreans were taken to Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang.

Pyongyang's state-controlled KCNA reported the South Korean martial arts team performed before a North Korean audience on Sunday and jointly with North Korean taekwondo athletes on Monday at Pyongyang Grand Theater.

"Spectators applauded with the warm sympathy of compatriots every time taekwondo movements were demonstrated skillfully," KCNA stated, giving equal weight to audience and athletes in its description of the event.

KCNA also stated the South Koreans demonstrated skills, but the North Koreans moved the audience with "perfect" movements.

The South Korean team later visited Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang, where they were brought to watch performances by North Korean teen musicians, South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported Tuesday.

South Korean reporters permitted to tour the facilities said the group was shown students' activity clubs, swimming pools, gymnasiums, libraries, theaters and car-driving labs.

South Korean news service Newsis reported Pyongyang was not affected by power outages during the South Koreans' stay, and buildings like the Koryo Hotel, where tourists are often assigned to stay, could be seen "illuminated by light."

Top North Korean sports officials including Choe Hwi, Ri Il Hwan and Kim Kyong Ho watched the two-day taekwondo demonstration, according to Newsis.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Rep. Esty will not seek reelection after mishandling harassment allegations Rep. Esty will not seek reelection after mishandling harassment allegations
NYC sees heaviest April snowfall in 36 years NYC sees heaviest April snowfall in 36 years
Justice Dept. to require judges meet annual 'quota' in immigration cases Justice Dept. to require judges meet annual 'quota' in immigration cases
Calif. Supreme Court upholds law forcing arrestees to give DNA samples Calif. Supreme Court upholds law forcing arrestees to give DNA samples
Student who threatened Penn. high school had 1,600 rounds: police Student who threatened Penn. high school had 1,600 rounds: police