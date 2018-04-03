North Korea's KCNA mentions South Korean taekwondo performance

April 3 (UPI) -- North Korean state media reported Tuesday the South's taekwondo demonstration team was well received by North Koreans, the same day visiting South Koreans were taken to Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang.

Pyongyang's state-controlled KCNA reported the South Korean martial arts team performed before a North Korean audience on Sunday and jointly with North Korean taekwondo athletes on Monday at Pyongyang Grand Theater.

"Spectators applauded with the warm sympathy of compatriots every time taekwondo movements were demonstrated skillfully," KCNA stated, giving equal weight to audience and athletes in its description of the event.

KCNA also stated the South Koreans demonstrated skills, but the North Koreans moved the audience with "perfect" movements.

The South Korean team later visited Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang, where they were brought to watch performances by North Korean teen musicians, South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported Tuesday.

South Korean reporters permitted to tour the facilities said the group was shown students' activity clubs, swimming pools, gymnasiums, libraries, theaters and car-driving labs.

South Korean news service Newsis reported Pyongyang was not affected by power outages during the South Koreans' stay, and buildings like the Koryo Hotel, where tourists are often assigned to stay, could be seen "illuminated by light."

Top North Korean sports officials including Choe Hwi, Ri Il Hwan and Kim Kyong Ho watched the two-day taekwondo demonstration, according to Newsis.