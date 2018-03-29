Egypt's Sisi wins second term in landslide presidential victory

March 29 (UPI) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has been re-elected, capturing more than 90 percent of the vote.

Sisi in Wednesday's election defeated opponent Moussa Moustafa Moussa, who said he will cooperate with Sisi over the next four-year term.

"The voice of Egyptians is, beyond any reasonable doubt, testament of our nation's will to strongly impose itself," Sisi tweeted. "The scene of Egyptians queuing at polling stations is my pride and bears silent witness to our nation's greatness, whose sons have shed much blood for its future."

Turnout for the election was the highest ever recorded, according to Cairo's Supreme Media Council. The high turnout could be from institutions "encouraging" participation. Some government employees said they were ordered to vote.

Wednesday, the election commission threatened to issue fines of $28 to those who do not cast a ballot.

Sisi, who won the last election in 2014 with nearly 97 percent of the vote, has faced criticism from the public about Egypt's economic performance, inflation and persistent unemployment.

The president also has struggled to contain attacks by militant groups like the Islamic State.The most recent attack killed two police officers Saturday after a bomb beneath a parked car exploded in Alexandria.

The attack is believed to be an assassination attempt on Alexandria's senior security chief.