2 killed in possible assassination attempt on Egyptian security official

March 24 (UPI) -- A bomb placed under a parked car exploded early Saturday in Alexandria, Egypt, killing two policeman and wounding five others in what is believed to be an assassination attempt on the city's senior security chief.

The bomb was placed under a parked car and exploded as Mostafa El-Nemr's convoy was passing, killing the two officers, ages 45 and 19, and injuring about five other policemen. El-Nemr was unharmed in the blast, which shattered windows, damaged parked cars and could be heard several neighborhoods away, according to witnesses.

The bombing comes just days before President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi faces the head of the Ghad Party Moussa Moustafa Moussa in the presidential election. Egypt's interior ministry and army have tightened security ahead of the elections, which will be held Monday through Wednesday.

No group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. Attacks in recent years were claimed by Islamic State in a targeted campaign against security forces and civilians.

Last April, a bomb at St. Mark's Cathedral killed 18 people during Palm Sunday celebrations. In November, an attack on worshipers at a North Sinai mosque killed more than 300 people and nearly a month later nine people were killed at the Mar Mina Church in Helwan, Cairo ahead of Coptic Christian celebrations in December.

On March 22, supporters of the Islamic State called for a campaign against democracy before the country's presidential election, urging followers to "reveal the truth about this disbelieving religion" but didn't specify what action they should take.