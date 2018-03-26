Dozens dead in Russia shopping mall blaze; 4 arrested

March 26 (UPI) -- Multiple people were arrested Monday in the investigation of a Russian shopping mall fire that killed more than 60 people, authorities said.

The fire broke out Sunday on the upper floors of the Zimnyaya Vishnya Mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. It burned through a movie multiplex and a children's play area, fire officials said. Children were among the casualties.

In an early report, First deputy Vladimir Chernov said 13 bodies were found in the movie theater. Dozens of children were also reported missing.

Monday, officials said the death toll had risen to 64.

"Four people were detained and interrogated within the framework of the criminal case, including the tenant of the premises where the epicenter of the fire was allegedly located," a statement by the Investigative Committee, Russia's federal police agency, said. It added a criminal case, involving death through negligence and fire safety violations, has been opened.

Nadezhda Suddenok, director of the company occupying the upper two floors of the mall, was one of those detained. Anton Gorelkin, Kererovo's State Duma representative, accused the city's deputy mayor of accepting bribes when he approved the 2013 opening of the mall, the Moscow Times reported.

"The only way that he could have overlooked the blatant safety issues, I think, is in one scenario: his eyes were clouded by money," he wrote in a social media post. "No amount of corrupt money can make up for the lives of our children."

Firefighters evacuated at least 120 people from the mall, which was packed with parents and children on the first weekend of a school recess. At least 10 were hospitalized, and about 200 animals in a mall petting zoo died, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.