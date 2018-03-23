Home / Top News / World News

Car bomb in Afghanistan kills at least 12, injures dozens

By Susan McFarland  |  March 23, 2018 at 2:00 PM
March 23 (UPI) -- A car bombing near a sports stadium in southern Afghanistan Friday killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more, officials said.

Omar Zwak, spokesperson for the governor of Helmand province, said the blast went off near a wrestling match in the city of Lashkar at Ghazi Muhammad Ayoub Khan stadium.

Health official Aminuallah Abed said the about 40 injured were hospitalized. The casualty toll could still rise, officials said.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said "the enemies of Afghanistan cannot prevent the celebration of traditional, religious and cultural events in the country."

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

The explosion happened just days after more than two dozen people were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul. The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for that attack.

