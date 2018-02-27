Large fire detected in North Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A large-scale fire recently broke out in North Korea's North Hamgyong Province, a U.S. broadcaster reported Wednesday.

The Voice of America, citing a satellite imagery provider Planet, said smoke was detected in photo of Kyongwon County in North Hamgyong Province on Feb. 8.

There had been no sign of a blaze in photos taken the day before.

On images captured on Feb. 18, blackened areas were clearly visible at the same location. Burnt areas were estimated to be roughly 55㎢.

Kyongwon County borders the Tumen River and China's eastern city of Hunchn in Jilin Province.

The VOA said there had also been a fire detected in Uam-ri, Rason City, located in the same North Hamgyong Province, between Feb. 19-25, according to satellite images provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

However, unlike the previous fire in Kyongwon County which had seen large amounts of smoke, there hadn't been much smoke detected, nor had there been scenes of the blaze spreading.

The broadcaster speculates the second fire had been small and lasted for a relatively short period of time.