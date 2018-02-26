North Korea official reiterates door open for dialogue with U.S.

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A senior North Korean official said Monday the reclusive state is willing to hold talks with the United States, noting the door for dialogue between the two countries remains open, according to an official from Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.

The remarks from Kim Yong Chol, the North's point man on South Korea, came in a meeting with Chung Eui-yong, chief of South Korea's National Security Council and the top security adviser to President Moon Jae-in.

"Kim said the door remains open for dialogue with the United States. He said the North has also repeatedly expressed such a stance," a ranking Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, while speaking on condition of anonymity.

Kim's remarks came one day after he told the South Korean president in a meeting that the North has enough willingness to hold bilateral talks with the United States.

The United States seemed to remain cautious, with White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders saying Washington will first see if Kim's remarks represented the North's first step toward denuclearization.

The North Korean official arrived here Sunday as part of an eight-member delegation to the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

The possibility of U.S.-North Korea dialogue surfaced after the two Koreas resumed inter-Korean dialogue last month to discuss the North's participation in the Olympic Games that ended Sunday.