North Korean officials return home after agreeing to continue improving ties with South Korea

SEOUL, Feb. 26 (UPI) -- South and North Korean officials agreed to continue making efforts to improve cross-border relations and achieve peace on the peninsula, Seoul said Tuesday.

The South Korean government confirmed top officials on inter-Korean affairs including Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and North Korea's ruling party Central Committee Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol met for a breakfast meeting on Tuesday.

During the hour-long meeting, the officials reportedly agreed that the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games were held successfully as a "peace Olympics," through the cooperation of the two Koreas, News 1 reported.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to seeking improved ties and establishing peace on the Korean peninsula.

South Korea has been striving to turn the mood for inter-Korean talks into a momentum for dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

It appears there has been progress, as Kim Yong-chol reiterated during his three-day trip that Pyongyang is ready for talks with Washington.

"The door for dialogue with the United States is open," he told South Korea's chief presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong on Monday.

However, Kim did not specify any conditions for the talks, according to Seoul's presidential office, and it is unclear whether the North is willing to discuss denuclearization at this stage.

The North's eight-member delegation of high-level officials returned home on Tuesday through the inter-Korean transit office on the western border, Yonhap reported.