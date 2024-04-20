Advertisement
U.S. News
April 20, 2024 / 3:25 PM

Third shipping channel opened at site of collapsed Baltimore bridge

By Simon Druker
Officials in Maryland have opened a third shipping channel near the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Image courtesy of Key Bridge Response 2024
1 of 2 | Officials in Maryland have opened a third shipping channel near the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Image courtesy of Key Bridge Response 2024

April 20 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland have opened a third shipping channel near the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The Fort Carroll Temporary Alternate Channel on the northeast side of the main channel "will provide limited access for commercially essential vessels," officials said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

The newest temporary route for boats to navigate clear of the wreckage will allow for "limited access for commercially essential vessels," officials said during an update.

"Maritime commerce is essential for our nation," Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said Friday while visiting Baltimore to assess progress at the collapse site.

"Our Department of the Navy remains committed to support nationally and internationally, all efforts that ensure the uninterrupted flow of commerce. The work we are doing here is imperative to reopening the channel and resuming shipping operations."

Advertisement

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also visited the site of the deadly collapse on Friday to provide an update on recovery efforts.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers removed a large piece piece of steel debris from the water to help open the temporary shipping lane.

Crews have so far removed about 1,300 tons of steel from the Patapsco River and 120 containers from the cargo ship Dali. The vessel struck the bridge's support column March 26.

Plans are now being formulated to re-float and remove the Dali.

Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Coast Guard hope to eventually tow the stricken vessel to a dock in Baltimore, but need to remove sections of damaged bridge from the ship before any refloating sequence.

The 984-foot, Singapore-flagged ship struck the 47-year-old bridge at about 1:30 a.m. local time on March 26 after the vessel experienced mechanical failures, crashing into the support pillar.

A large section of the 1.6-mile bridge then quickly collapsed into the Patapsco River.

Earlier in the week, divers recovered a fourth victim from the site of the bridge collapse.

Read More

Latest Headlines

House passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
House passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
April 20 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled House of Representatives on Saturday passed a long-delayed $95 billion foreign aid package that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
New EPA rule designates two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
New EPA rule designates two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
April 20 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has designated two PFAS substances, commonly known as "forever chemicals" as hazardous substances under the United States' Superfund law.
Fire strikes historic Timberline Lodge ski resort on Oregon's Mount Hood
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fire strikes historic Timberline Lodge ski resort on Oregon's Mount Hood
April 20 (UPI) -- Fire officials say fireplace embers likely triggered a three-alarm blaze at the historic Timberline Lodge on Oregon's Mount Hood, made famous by its appearance in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film "The Shining."
USC drops all outside speakers from commencement ceremony after controversy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USC drops all outside speakers from commencement ceremony after controversy
April 20 (UPI) -- The University of Southern California will now have no outside speakers or honorees at the school's graduation ceremony following a controversy earlier this week over its valedictorian address.
5 high schoolers wounded by gunfire during 'senior skip day' in Md. park
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
5 high schoolers wounded by gunfire during 'senior skip day' in Md. park
April 20 (UPI) -- A "senior skip day" gathering at a Maryland park turned violent, leaving five people shot and one in critical condition, according to police.
Senate approves extending FISA warrantless surveillance program
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate approves extending FISA warrantless surveillance program
April 20 (UPI) -- Despite concerns from both sides of the aisle, the Senate on Saturday reauthorized the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act's warrantless surveillance of foreigners located outside the United States.
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW in historic union win
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tennessee Volkswagen workers vote to join UAW in historic union win
April 20 (UPI) -- Nearly three-fourths of workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga factory in Tennessee have voted to join the United Auto Workers in what the union hailed as an historic landslide victory.
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
April 20 (UPI) -- A man who set himself on fire outside the New York City courtroom where former President Donald Trump is facing a criminal trial has died of his injuries, police said Saturday.
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
April 19 (UPI) -- N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James on Friday asked a judge to void Donald Trump's $175 million bond in his civil fraud case as she cast doubt on the ability of the company that posted it to secure an amount that high.
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Opening statements to begin next week in Donald Trump hush-money case
April 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is set to begin Monday after a man set himself on fire outside of the courthouse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
N.Y. AG asks judge to void Trump's $175M bond in civil fraud case
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes warns Nasdaq about possible share price manipulation
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
Tesla recalls almost 4K Cybertrucks due to sticky accelerator pedal
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
Man who set himself on fire outside of Trump courtroom dies of injuries
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Man who used riot shield to 'obstruct and intimidate' police on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement