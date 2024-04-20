Third shipping channel opened at site of collapsed Baltimore bridge

1 of 2 | Officials in Maryland have opened a third shipping channel near the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Image courtesy of Key Bridge Response 2024

April 20 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland have opened a third shipping channel near the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The Fort Carroll Temporary Alternate Channel on the northeast side of the main channel "will provide limited access for commercially essential vessels," officials said in a statement Friday. Advertisement

The newest temporary route for boats to navigate clear of the wreckage will allow for "limited access for commercially essential vessels," officials said during an update.

In this 6x speed timelapse from Friday afternoon, Unified Command salvors use the crane barge Chesapeake 1000 to move a large piece of supporting steel at the #FSKBridge site. ️ Wreckage removal is ongoing to safely and efficiently open the Fort McHenry channel. pic.twitter.com/SC6AUVv8Ts— USACE Baltimore (@USACEBaltimore) April 20, 2024

"Maritime commerce is essential for our nation," Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said Friday while visiting Baltimore to assess progress at the collapse site.

"Our Department of the Navy remains committed to support nationally and internationally, all efforts that ensure the uninterrupted flow of commerce. The work we are doing here is imperative to reopening the channel and resuming shipping operations."

Advertisement

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also visited the site of the deadly collapse on Friday to provide an update on recovery efforts.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers removed a large piece piece of steel debris from the water to help open the temporary shipping lane.

Crews have so far removed about 1,300 tons of steel from the Patapsco River and 120 containers from the cargo ship Dali. The vessel struck the bridge's support column March 26.

Plans are now being formulated to re-float and remove the Dali.

Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Coast Guard hope to eventually tow the stricken vessel to a dock in Baltimore, but need to remove sections of damaged bridge from the ship before any refloating sequence.

The 984-foot, Singapore-flagged ship struck the 47-year-old bridge at about 1:30 a.m. local time on March 26 after the vessel experienced mechanical failures, crashing into the support pillar.

A large section of the 1.6-mile bridge then quickly collapsed into the Patapsco River.

Earlier in the week, divers recovered a fourth victim from the site of the bridge collapse.