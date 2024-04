1 of 3 | Apple is removing the Meta-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Threads from its app store in China, after officials in that country ordered the company to pull the apps. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Apple is removing the Meta-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China, after officials in that country ordered the company to pull the apps. Apple made the announcement Friday, adding the San Francisco-based tech giant does not agree with the decision.

"We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree," an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

"The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns. These apps remain available for download on all other storefronts where they appear."

Meta deferred to Apple when asked by TechCrunch for comment on the situation.

The apps were not widely used in China and were only available by using a virtual private network to download them. Chinese officials previously banned them from Apple's App Store.

The news comes as tensions between China and the U.S. tech industry remain high.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping discussed the issue of China sending its technology to U.S. opponents.

Apple is in the midst of sinking sales of its signature iPhone.

Sales of the smartphone dropped 10% in the previous quarter, with steep declines in China.

Korean-made Samsung has taken over the top spot in global smartphone sales.