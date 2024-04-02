Trending
April 2, 2024 / 2:19 PM

Biden, China's Xi discuss trade, counternarcotics, technology exports to Russia

By Patrick Hilsman
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed AI, counternarcotics and technological exports to Russia with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (pictured) on Tuesday, according to the White House. File Pool Photo by Gianluigi Guercia/UPI
April 2 (UPI) -- In a phone call Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden discussed AI, counternarcotics and Russian access to technology with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, the White House said.

"The two leaders held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of difference," the White House said in a summary of the call.

Biden raised the issue of Chinese technology exchange with U.S. opponents.

"The president emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment," the White House said.

Last year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of providing Russia with so-called "dual-use technology." That kind of technology has civilian uses yet can be easily and quickly converted to military use, too.

The United States placed sanctions on the China's Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute for allegedly providing satellite data on Ukraine, which was used by the Wagner mercenary group, a Russian supported and funded military group.

Biden and Xi also discussed the volatile situation on the Korean Peninsula, according to the White House. On Tuesday, North Korea tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

The leaders also discussed trade and what the White House characterizes as unfair practices.

"President Biden also raised continued concerns about the PRC's unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices, which harm American workers and families," the White House said.

Potential areas of cooperation, including the counternarcotics and AI regulation, also were discussed, according to the White House.

