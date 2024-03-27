Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 27, 2024 / 11:19 AM

Chinese President Xi meets with U.S. CEOs in Beijing

By Doug Cunningham
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Wednesday in Beijing with U.S. CEOs. According to Chinese state media Xinhua, Xi told the CEOs China's economy can't be separated from international cooperation and U.S.-China relations will improve if there's mutual respect. Photo by Huang Jingwen/Xinhua/EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Wednesday in Beijing with U.S. CEOs. According to Chinese state media Xinhua, Xi told the CEOs China's economy can't be separated from international cooperation and U.S.-China relations will improve if there's mutual respect. Photo by Huang Jingwen/Xinhua/EPA-EFE

March 27 (UPI) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday met with several U.S. CEOs and academics in Beijing in what appeared to be an effort reassure foreign investors amid global Chinese-U.S. tensions.

According to Chinese state media, Xi told the CEOs that a "healthy and sustainable" Chinese economy can't "be separated from international cooperation."

Advertisement

Roughly one hundred global CEOs, including more than 30 U.S. executives, attended this week's China Development Forum.

Among the U.S. business executives in attendance were FedEx President Rajesh Subramaniam, Blackstone founder Stephen Schwarzman, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon and Bloomberg Chair Mark Carney.

Related

"The two countries' respective success is an opportunity for each other. As long as both sides see each other as partners and show mutual respect, coexist in peace and cooperate for win-win results, China-U.S. relations will get better," Xi told representatives of the U.S. business, strategic and academic communities the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

A U.S. Chamber of Commerce Report in February found among the top concerns of U.S. businesses in China were the relations between China and the United States, along with China's regulatory environment and business costs.

Advertisement

China has seen a decline in foreign investments in recent months as several factors have shaken investor confidence in the Chinese economy. Those factors include slower growth, regulatory tightening and national security legislation along with U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan and disputes in the South China Sea.

Xinhua reported that Xi told U.S. business leaders China is implementing major steps for "comprehensively deepening reform, and steadily fostering a market-oriented, law-based and world-class business environment" that will create development space for U.S. as well as other foreign businesses.

While acknowledging serious challenges in the U.S.-China relationship, Xi pointed to an understanding he said was reached with U.S. President Joe Biden last year in San Francisco on the need to stabilize and improve bilateral relations.

In a post on X, Biden described the meeting as "some of the most constructive and productive discussions we've had."

In a news conference after their summit Biden said "restarting cooperation" was one of three accomplishments from that meeting.

Latest Headlines

Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement
World News // 1 hour ago
Deaths, hospitalizations linked to Kobayashi Pharma's beni-koji supplement
March 27 (UPI) -- Two deaths and 106 hospitalizations led to an order Wednesday from Japan's health ministry to destroy red yeast rice supplement products made by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. containing beni-koji.
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia executed 32 Ukrainian POWs in past three months, routinely tortures captives, says U.N.
March 27 (UPI) -- Ukrainian prisoners of war are being executed by their Russian captors in ever higher numbers amid ongoing human rights and abuses and inhuman treatment, United Nations monitors said.
Japan's yen tumbles to 34-year low against dollar in trading
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan's yen tumbles to 34-year low against dollar in trading
March 27 (UPI) -- The Japanese yen tumbled to its lowest mark against the U.S. dollar since 1990 on Wednesday, temporarily sliding to the 151.97-per-dollar level as investors continued to sell the country's currency.
Thailand's lower house passes same-sex marriage bill
World News // 4 hours ago
Thailand's lower house passes same-sex marriage bill
March 27 (UPI) -- Thai lawmakers advanced legislation on Wednesday that would legalize same-sex marriage in the Southeast Asian nation.
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling
SEOUL, March 27 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea launched a task force to counter North Korea's illicit oil smuggling operations, both governments said Wednesday, as Russia appears to be helping the regime circumvent U.N. sanctions.
Suicide attack kills six, including five Chinese engineers, in Pakistan
World News // 7 hours ago
Suicide attack kills six, including five Chinese engineers, in Pakistan
March 27 (UPI) -- Five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver are dead after a suicide bomber crashed his vehicle into their bus, authorities and officials said.
PRCS: Southern Gaza hospital shutters following Israeli siege
World News // 11 hours ago
PRCS: Southern Gaza hospital shutters following Israeli siege
March 26 (UPI) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society said southern Gaza's Al-Amal Hospital has been shuttered following weeks of being under siege by Israeli forces.
Russian court extends WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian court extends WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention
March 26 (UPI) -- A Russian court extended Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention extended to at least June 30, marking a year he has been in the custody of the Federal Security Service.
As cancer treatment continues, King Charles III will attend Easter services
World News // 20 hours ago
As cancer treatment continues, King Charles III will attend Easter services
March 26 (UPI) -- King Charles III will attend Easter church services at Windsor Castle's Saint George's Chapel, as Britain's monarch returns to limited public duties while undergoing treatment for cancer.
New Zealand says China was behind 2021 cyberattack on parliament
World News // 22 hours ago
New Zealand says China was behind 2021 cyberattack on parliament
March 26 (UPI) -- China was behind a 2021 cyberattack on New Zealand's Parliamentary Council Bureau, according to the Government Communications Security Bureau.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
Baltimore's bridge collapse recalls lessons of Florida tragedy decades ago
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
Visa, Mastercard lower swipe fees in settlement with merchants
Visa, Mastercard lower swipe fees in settlement with merchants
As cancer treatment continues, King Charles III will attend Easter services
As cancer treatment continues, King Charles III will attend Easter services
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement