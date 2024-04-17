Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 17, 2024 / 3:04 AM

Bob Graham, former U.S. senator and Florida governor, dies at 87

By Darryl Coote
Bob Graham, former U.S. senator and Florida governor, has died at the age of 87. In 2003, he ran an unsuccessful campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
1 of 2 | Bob Graham, former U.S. senator and Florida governor, has died at the age of 87. In 2003, he ran an unsuccessful campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Bob Graham, a former U.S. senator and two-term Florida governor best known for his so-called workdays initiative, has died, according to his family. He was 87.

His death was announced Tuesday night in a statement published to the X account of Gwen Graham, one of the former governor's four daughters.

Advertisement

"We are deeply saddened to report the passing of a visionary leader, dedicated public servant and, even more importantly, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather: Bob Graham," the family said.

"As his family, we will never forget his love for us, the love he had for Florida, the United States and the world, and the love so many people showed him. We thank God for the gift of his life."

Related

Born Nov. 9, 1936, in Florida's Dade County, Daniel Robert "Bob" Graham was the son of Florida state Sen. Ernest "Cap" Graham and school teacher Hilda Simmons Graham.

Advertisement

He was raised on a cattle farm in Florida's Everglades where he drove tractors and reared livestock. He would go on to study political science at the University of Florida and law at Harvard, according to his biography of the website of the University of Florida's Bob Graham Center for Public Service.

Graham, a Democrat, entered Florida politics in the mid-1960s, and it was while serving as a state senator in 1974 that he launched his trademark workdays initiative, which would see him take on ordinary jobs working alongside his constituents for a day, with his first having been teaching civics at Miami's Carol City Senior High School.

"Though the concept was simple and had been tried before, it had never been done as Graham did it. He didn't just show up to give a speech and follow someone around their factory for an hour: Bob Graham trained for the job beforehand and then put in a full day doing it," his biography said.

He would end up going on some 100 workdays during a campaign that he rode all the way to the governor's mansion in 1978. He would be re-elected in 1982.

A biography from the U.S. Congress states that as governor he worked to diversify Florida's economy, improve public education and instituted several environmental programs that attracted both national and international attention, including his work to save the Everglades, protect wetlands and foster the health of the state's coastlines.

Advertisement

After leaving the mansion, he entered the U.S. Senate in 1986 and he would hold his seat for three terms. During his final term in the senate, he was made chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and co-chaired the joint House-Senate inquiry into the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In that final term, he co-sponsored a bill that would create the position of director of National Intelligence. He also ran an unsuccessful bid for the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee.

He would retire from the senate in January of 2005, but on leaving he told the branch that it needs to regain its "tradition of controlled partisanship" of putting country before party, calling on politicians to spend more time with one another's families as Americans instead of as Democrats and Republicans.

"It was out of that development of relationships across regions and across parties that the Senate came to earn the title of 'the world's most exclusive club,'" he said in remarks to the Senate. "And it was the club where the essential bond was that of common respect."

During his political career, he would complete 406 workdays, 214 of which he did while in the Congress.

Advertisement

"Even though my day job is 1,000 miles away from where many Floridians live, these workdays have been an important part of maintaining a close relationship with my fellow Floridians and reminding me what our priorities should be on their behalf here in Washington," he said his remarks to the Senate.

"Workdays and my experiences in Congress have taught me ways in which the federal government affects the lives of typical Americans and, most acutely, Floridians."

After retiring, he served as a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government for a year, during which he development plans for what would become the Bob Graham Center for Public Service, which would open at the University of Florida in 2008.

He was also appointed by then-President Barack Obama to co-chair the national commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

Notable deaths of 2024

Whitey Herzog
Former St. Louis Cardinals manager and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Whitey Herzog is introduced to Cardinals fans in St. Louis on April 7, 2022. Herzog, who led the Cardinals to a World Series in 1982, died at the age of 92 on April 15. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Men on scooters kill 1 man, wound 3 in Bronx drive-by shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Men on scooters kill 1 man, wound 3 in Bronx drive-by shooting
April 17 (UPI) -- Scooter-riding gunmen opened fire on four people standing on the corner of a Bronx intersection Tuesday evening, according to authorities who said one of the victims was killed.
FDA warns California restaurants, diners to avoid certain half-shell oysters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA warns California restaurants, diners to avoid certain half-shell oysters
April 17 (UPI) -- Restaurants in California are being warned not to serve certain oysters on the half-shell, from Republic of Korea, which could be contaminated with norovirus, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.
U.S., Chinese defense chiefs hold first talks since late 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Chinese defense chiefs hold first talks since late 2022
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Adm. Dong Jun, on Tuesday, the Pentagon said, marking the first time they have spoken.
Heat mapping in U.S. communities to determine heat inequities, cooling options
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Heat mapping in U.S. communities to determine heat inequities, cooling options
April 16 (UPI) -- U.S. government agencies and NOAA scientists will team up to map the hottest neighborhoods in 14 communities this summer to determine heat inequities and provide cooling relief.
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
April 16 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund warned the United States on Tuesday that the government's rampant spending and growing national debt is not sustainable and could threaten the global economy.
Civilian Army financial counselor pleads guilty to stealing millions from Gold Star families
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Civilian Army financial counselor pleads guilty to stealing millions from Gold Star families
April 16 (UPI) -- A civilian financial counselor with the U.S. Army's Casualty Assistance Office pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey to defrauding Gold Star families of nearly $10 million.
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Smartmatic settles defamation lawsuit against One America News over 2020 election coverage
April 16 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic announced Tuesday it has settled its defamation lawsuit against conservative news outlet One America News for broadcasting lies about the 2020 election.
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
April 16 (UPI) -- Seven local residents got sworn-in Tuesday on the second day of Donald Trump's Manhattan trial over hush money payments he allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Ex-Abu Ghraib prisoner testifies about abuses as trial against U.S. military contractor begins
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ex-Abu Ghraib prisoner testifies about abuses as trial against U.S. military contractor begins
April 16 (UPI) -- Three former Iraqi detainees, who described being tortured by U.S. military police at Abu Ghraib prison in the early 2000s, are finally getting their day in court as their trial against contractor CACI began this week.
Border Patrol intercepts more than 1,000 pounds of meth, cocaine chemicals from China
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Border Patrol intercepts more than 1,000 pounds of meth, cocaine chemicals from China
April 16 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago on April 11 seized a shipment from China containing methamphetamine precursor and a cocaine cutting agent on April 11, the CBP announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Trump Media value falls additional 14% as new streaming platform launch announced
Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse, N.Y.
Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse, N.Y.
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
Australian police declare stabbing of bishop in Sydney a terrorist attack
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
IMF sounds alarm on U.S. debt, warning 'something will have to give'
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
Trump N.Y. hush-money case: Seven jurors picked for trial that could start next week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement