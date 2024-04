President Joe Biden will open a three-day trip throughout Pennsylvania by visiting Scranton on Tuesday. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's re-election campaign will pick up steam this week as he makes a three-day swing through the battleground state of Pennsylvania, including his hometown of Scranton. Biden will visit Scranton on Tuesday, where he grew up, and is expected to contrast his tax plan with former President Donald Trump's. Advertisement

"The speech will drive home a simple question we believe will resonate strongly with the voters who will determine this election: Do you think the tax code should work for rich people or for the middle class?" said campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in a memo, according to The Hill.

"The president has made it clear what he thinks the answer is, and so has Donald Trump."

Biden proposed a tax plan that would raise the corporate tax rate to 28% after Trump slashed it from 35% to 21% during his administration.

It would also increase the minimum on tax payments for America's largest billion-dollar corporations that Biden established in 2022 from 15% to 21% and implement a 25% minimum tax on Americans who hold more than $100 million in wealth.

Meanwhile, Biden pledged not to increase taxes on Americans earning less than $400,000 per year.

Biden's campaign said that Trump would aim to repeal the Affordable Care Act in order to provide a "$3.5 million windfall to the 1,5000 richest households in America" which earn more than $80 million each year.

He also warned that Trump would seek to once again lower the corporate tax rate.

After visiting Scranton on Monday, Biden will make his way to Lackawanna, Allegheny and Philadelphia counties.