Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2024 / 6:01 PM

Federal judge dismisses Rudy Giuliani's bid for new defamation trial

By Don Jacobson
A bid by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to gain a new trial after being slapped with a $148 million civil defamation judgment in December was turned aside by a federal judge on Monday. File Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI
A bid by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to gain a new trial after being slapped with a $148 million civil defamation judgment in December was turned aside by a federal judge on Monday. File Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday tossed out a motion by former Donald Trump campaign official Rudy Giuliani seeking to have a $148 million defamation judgment against him dismissed.

Calling the former New York mayor's arguments for the proposal for a new trial "threadbare," U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell instead ruled decisively in favor of former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, who were awarded the sum by a federal jury in December.

Advertisement

"Giuliani's renewed motion urging this court to reverse its prior findings and rulings and to override the jury's considered verdict on the basis of five threadbare arguments falls well short of persuading that 'the evidence and all reasonable inferences that can be drawn therefrom are so one-sided that reasonable men and women could not have reached a verdict in [plaintiffs'] favor," Howell wrote in her ruling.

Freeman and Moss, who are mother and daughter, originally sought at least $24 million each for Giuliani's defamatory statements accusing them of helping steal the 2020 presidential election from Trump. They claimed his statements exposed them to a torrent of threats and harassment.

Advertisement

Giuliani acknowledged defaming Freeman and Moss with malice in the case's final judgment but blasted the amount of the penalty as "absurd" and vowed to appeal.

Days later he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In her ruling Monday, Howell dismissed his arguments for a new trial, including assertions the jury's awarding of $20 million each for emotional harm suffered by Freeman and Moss was based on a lack of "competent evidence'" since there was no expert testimony as to how much of their distress was caused by Giuliani "as opposed to other sources that pre-dated Giuliani's alleged conduct."

"This contention falls flat, given the well-settled law in this circuit that a plaintiff's testimony, standing alone, may support a claim for damages for emotional distress, where, as here, no proof of physical harm is required," the judge wrote.

The plaintiffs, she said, gave "credible and detailed testimony" about the "mental pain and suffering, fear, inconvenience, nervousness, indignity, insult, humiliation, or embarrassment ... [they] suffered because of Mr. Giuliani and his co-conspirators."

Giuliani also is facing criminal charges in a case brought by Georgia prosecutors for his alleged role in seeking to overturn the results of the state's 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump Media stock drops 18% after filing to sell more shares
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump Media stock drops 18% after filing to sell more shares
April 15 (UPI) -- Share prices for Trump Media took plunged more than 18% on Monday as its largest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, appeared in court at the start of a historic criminal trial in New York.
Biden meets with Iraqi PM Al-Sudani amid growing tensions in Middle East
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Biden meets with Iraqi PM Al-Sudani amid growing tensions in Middle East
April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani at the White House on Monday to discuss the future of 2,500 U.S. troops stationed there amid renewed ISIS threats and tensions in the Middle East.
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
April 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, the first former president to go on criminal trial Monday in Manhattan, faces 34 felony charges from an alleged hush-money scheme.
U.S. Customs seizes over $5 million of cocaine in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Customs seizes over $5 million of cocaine in Puerto Rico
April 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday said the federal agency had seized over $5 million worth of cocaine in Puerto Rico on Thursday.
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gets maximum 18-month sentence in movie set death
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gets maximum 18-month sentence in movie set death
April 15 (UPI) -- Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed drew an 18-month prison sentence in a New Mexico court on Monday for her role in the fatal 2021 on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
New Orleans nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 11 injured
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Orleans nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 11 injured
April 15 (UPI) -- A woman is dead and 11 others wounded after a mass shooting Sunday night at a night club in the Warehouse District of New Orleans, Lou.
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees he will lay of 10% of global workforce
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees he will lay of 10% of global workforce
April 15 (UPI) -- Elon Musk told his Tesla employees that the company will lay off more than 10% of its workforce in one of its largest workforce reductions.
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
April 15 (UPI) -- Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas missed Monday's hearing on two cases and the court did not explain his absence.
Retail, food sales jump 0.7% in March, more than doubling Wall Street predictions
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Retail, food sales jump 0.7% in March, more than doubling Wall Street predictions
April 15 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said on Monday that March retail and food services sales jumped 0.7%, more than double what forecasters had predicted but it also raised concerns about inflation.
FBI agents board the Dali, begin criminal investigation into Key Bridge collapse
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FBI agents board the Dali, begin criminal investigation into Key Bridge collapse
April 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed a criminal investigation is underway to determine if criminal wrongdoing was part of the March collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement