Rudy Giuliani files Chapter 11 bankruptcy, cites debts of as much as $500 million

Former Trump attorney and criminal defendant Rudy Giuliani filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday in New York, revealing debts between $100 million and $500 million against assets of as much as $10 million. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday, days after a jury awarded $148 million to two Georgia election workers who he defamed. Giuliani's bankruptcy filing in the Southern District of New York listed debts between $100 million and $500 million, with assets of up to $10 million. Advertisement

The $148 million debt owed for defaming Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Shaye Moss was included in the filing, along with $2 million owed to lawyer Ronald Kuby, $1.36 million owed to Davidoff Hurtcher & Citron LLP for lawsuit expenses and $989,918 in "taxes and other debts owed to government."

Because Giuliani acknowledged he defamed Freeman and Moss with malice in the final judgment of their defamation case, it will be much harder to escape his debt to them through bankruptcy since "intentional torts" like this one aren't covered by bankruptcy protection.

The filing listed as many as 49 creditors.

The bankruptcy filing came just one day after Giuliani was ordered to immediately begin paying Freeman and Moss.

Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman said in a statement, "No person could have reasonably believed that Mayor Giuliani would be able to pay such a high punitive amount."

Advertisement

"Chapter 11 will afford Mayor Giuliani the opportunity and time to pursue an appeal while providing transparency for his finances under the supervision of the bankruptcy court to ensure all creditors are treated equally and fairly throughout the process," Goodman said.

In addition to his civil suit troubles, Giuliani faces 13 state criminal charges, including a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations charge for his part in an alleged conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.