Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 1, 2023 / 8:07 PM

Rudy Giuliani, 6 others plead not guilty to Georgia election interference charges

By Patrick Hilsman
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty to charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County Georgia Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty to charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County Georgia Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Friday pleaded not guilty to charges of undermining the 2020 presidential election, along with six other co-defendants.

Giuliani faces 13 charges in Fulton County, Ga., including soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, and a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations charge for his efforts to overturn the results of the election.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Giuliani spread election lies when he appeared before state lawmakers three times after the general election in December 2020.

According to prosecutors, Giuliani's attempts to intimidate election officials were not limited to Georgia, as the former mayor tried to influence officials in Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Giuliani was scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing on Tuesday but entered his plea via a court filling and waived his right to a hearing, which under Georgia law allows him to avoid the hearing.

On Thursday, Judge Scott McAfee confirmed that media will be allowed to broadcast from the trial and that the proceedings will be televised.

Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to charges related to efforts to intimidate Georgia election officials Thursday.

Advertisement

One of the other six co-defedants to enter pleas on Friday, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, pleaded not guilty and waived his right to an arraignment hearing.

Chesebro was the author of a Dec. 6, 2020, memo outlining a plot to use Trump supporters as fake electors, saying this plan "would guarantee that public attention would be riveted on the evidence of electoral abuses by the Democrats, and would also buy the Trump campaign more time to win litigation that would deprive Biden of electoral votes."

The other co-defendants to enter pleas on Friday included Trump lawyer Robert Cheeley, who pleaded not guilty and waived his right to an arraignment hearing. He is facing charges in 10 state crimes, including violating Georgia's RICO law, perjury and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath.

Illinois pastor Stephen Lee, who faces five counts tied to the intimidation of an Atlanta election worker, pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say Lee tried to pressure Atlanta election worker Ruby Freeman into falsely admitting that she committed voting fraud against Trump in the election. Freeman called 911 after Lee knocked on her front door in December 2020, authorities said.

Additionally, Mike Roman, Harrison Floyd and Scott Hall also pleaded not guilty Friday and waived their right to arraignment hearings. Roman is an ex-Trump campaign official, Floyd lead the group Black Voices for Trump, and Hall is a bail bondsman in Georgia.

Advertisement

The Georgia charges are the fourth criminal case against Trump, following a federal case related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election resulting in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol; a federal case alleging he mishandled classified documents at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate after leaving office; and a New York fraud case related to hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Latest Headlines

2 members of far-right Proud Boys sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 members of far-right Proud Boys sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- On Friday, two members of the far-right Proud Boys were sentenced to prison for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Biden to award Medal to Honor to Vietnam War helicopter pilot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to award Medal to Honor to Vietnam War helicopter pilot
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday said President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor for his "conspicuous gallantry" in protecting U.S. troops in Vietnam more than half a century ago.
Biden administration changes Trump-era rule, will ban liquified natural gas on trains
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration changes Trump-era rule, will ban liquified natural gas on trains
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has reversed Trump-era amendments to Hazardous Materials Regulations that allowed liquified natural gas to be transported via railway.
Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania authorities continued to search for a convicted murderer who escaped from the Chester County Prison in West Chester, Pa. on Thursday, authorities said.
U.S. added 187,000 jobs in August; Biden hails strong job-creating period
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. added 187,000 jobs in August; Biden hails strong job-creating period
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The United States added 187,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, the Labor Department reported Friday. President Biden hailed the job growth during his administration in Friday White House remarks.
Month's worth of rain forecast to wash out Labor Day weekend plans in West
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Month's worth of rain forecast to wash out Labor Day weekend plans in West
A slow-moving storm rolling into the West will arrive just in time for the extended Labor Day weekend, bringing a major shift in the weather for millions of people across the region.
Biden administration requests $16B in additional disaster relief funds
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden administration requests $16B in additional disaster relief funds
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration Friday asked Congress for $16 billion in additional emergency relief funds, $4 billion more than he requested from Congress three weeks ago.
X to collect biometric, employment information from paid users
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
X to collect biometric, employment information from paid users
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Social media platform X updated its privacy policy to indicate it will begin collecting biometric and employment information from users.
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer steps down
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Walgreens announced Friday that CEO Rosalind Brewer and the company's board of directors have mutually agreed that she will step down as CEO and board member.
Search for missing in Maui wildfires nears complete, Gov. Josh Green says
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Search for missing in Maui wildfires nears complete, Gov. Josh Green says
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said the water search for hundreds of people listed as missing more than 20 days after wildfires destroyed the historic Maui island town of Lahaina is near completion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Iranian, 4 Iraqis sentenced to life for slaying of U.S. citizen
Iranian, 4 Iraqis sentenced to life for slaying of U.S. citizen
Ukrainian artists unveil monumental 'Phoenix' sculpture at Burning Man
Ukrainian artists unveil monumental 'Phoenix' sculpture at Burning Man
S.D. transgender bans follow national legal groups' playbook
S.D. transgender bans follow national legal groups' playbook
U.S., South Korea, Japan sanction North Korea's weapons development program
U.S., South Korea, Japan sanction North Korea's weapons development program
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement