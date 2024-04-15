'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces sentencing in fatal on-set shooting

April 15 (UPI) -- Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is set to be sentenced on Monday in connection with the fatal 2021 on-set shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed, 26, faces up to 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000 after a Santa Fe jury found her guilty on March 6 of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted her of tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors have argued for Gutierrez-Reed to receive the maximum sentence, saying her "complete and total failure to accept responsibility for her actions."

Her defense team has requested she receive probation, noting her "relative youth" and "complete lack of prior criminal history."

Gutierrez-Reed was the first person to face trial and be convicted in the case in which a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin, the film's star and executive producer, fired live ammunition, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Prosecutors said Hutchins, a cinematographer on the set, died because of Gutierrez-Reed's "extreme recklessness" while working as the movie's armorer, who failed to properly maintain firearms safety.

Defense attorneys said Gutierrez has become a "convenient scapegoat" for what happened on set while others walked away from their responsibilities.

Baldwin is expected to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in July. He has entered a not-guilty plea in the case. Baldwin has maintained that he never pulled the trigger, much less had any knowledge that the weapon was loaded with live rounds.

David Halls, the first assistant director of the movie, testified in Gutierrez's trial, admitting he was negligent in checking the gun properly and believed the weapon had "dummy" bullets inside.

Halls was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation last year in a plea deal with prosecutors.