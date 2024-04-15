Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2024 / 7:46 AM

'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces sentencing in fatal on-set shooting

By Clyde Hughes

April 15 (UPI) -- Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is set to be sentenced on Monday in connection with the fatal 2021 on-set shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

Gutierrez-Reed, 26, faces up to 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000 after a Santa Fe jury found her guilty on March 6 of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted her of tampering with evidence.

Advertisement

Prosecutors have argued for Gutierrez-Reed to receive the maximum sentence, saying her "complete and total failure to accept responsibility for her actions."

Her defense team has requested she receive probation, noting her "relative youth" and "complete lack of prior criminal history."

Gutierrez-Reed was the first person to face trial and be convicted in the case in which a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin, the film's star and executive producer, fired live ammunition, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Prosecutors said Hutchins, a cinematographer on the set, died because of Gutierrez-Reed's "extreme recklessness" while working as the movie's armorer, who failed to properly maintain firearms safety.

Advertisement

Defense attorneys said Gutierrez has become a "convenient scapegoat" for what happened on set while others walked away from their responsibilities.

Baldwin is expected to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in July. He has entered a not-guilty plea in the case. Baldwin has maintained that he never pulled the trigger, much less had any knowledge that the weapon was loaded with live rounds.

David Halls, the first assistant director of the movie, testified in Gutierrez's trial, admitting he was negligent in checking the gun properly and believed the weapon had "dummy" bullets inside.

Halls was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation last year in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump's hush-money trial begins in New York
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump's hush-money trial begins in New York
April 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump will be the first former president to go on criminal trial Monday in Manhattan, facing 34 felony charges from an alleged hush-money scheme.
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
April 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma investigating the disappearance of two mothers announced the discovery of two bodies in rural Texas County on Sunday night.
Body of O.J. Simpson to be cremated this week; brain will not be studied for CTE
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Body of O.J. Simpson to be cremated this week; brain will not be studied for CTE
April 15 (UPI) -- The body of O.J. Simpson, who died last week at the age of 76, is to be cremated, a lawyer representing the ex-football superstar's estate said, adding his brain will not be donated for research.
After Iran's attack on Israel, Biden urges Congress to act on long-stalled nat'l security bill
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
After Iran's attack on Israel, Biden urges Congress to act on long-stalled nat'l security bill
April 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday urged congressional leaders to pass his long-stalled national security supplemental bill, as pressure mounts on House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it to the floor.
After Iranian airstrike, U.S. support for Israel remains 'ironclad,' Biden says
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
After Iranian airstrike, U.S. support for Israel remains 'ironclad,' Biden says
April 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says U.S. support for Israel remains "ironclad" following an attempted drone strike by Iran. Israel has been facing international pressure to reduce the intensity of its attacks on Hamas.
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
April 14 (UPI) -- Scientists are finding new ways to explore low gravity environments, like the ones found on moons or asteroids.
Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash
April 14 (UPI) -- A pilot flying a paramotor aircraft died in a crash in Arizona on Sunday, officials said.
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
April 14 (UPI) -- A mass shooting Saturday night in Chicago left one girl dead and 10 people wounded, according to police.
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
April 14 (UPI) -- Authorities are searching for a missing crew member who went overboard Friday from a Holland America cruise ship.
26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
U.S. News // 1 day ago
26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
April 13 (UPI) -- Twenty-tree loaded and three empty barges broke loose from their moorings along the Ohio River at Pittsburgh and floated uncontrolled until they were eventually recovered, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement