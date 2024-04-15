Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2024 / 4:58 PM

Trump Media stock drops 18% after filing to sell more shares

By Don Jacobson
Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan criminal court with his legal team ahead of the start of jury selection in his historic hush-money criminal trial on Monday. Shares in his company, Trump Media, plunged by 18% in Nasdaq trading. Pool photo by Jabin Botsford/UPI
Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan criminal court with his legal team ahead of the start of jury selection in his historic hush-money criminal trial on Monday. Shares in his company, Trump Media, plunged by 18% in Nasdaq trading. Pool photo by Jabin Botsford/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Share prices for Trump Media plunged more than 18% on Monday as its largest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, appeared in court at the start of a historic criminal trial in New York.

Shares of the company, owner of the Truth Social media app, closed at $26.61 in heavy trading of more than 6 million shares in Monday's Nasdaq session, representing an 18.3% one-day plunge.

Advertisement

Trump Media shares have lost nearly 60% of their value since trading at $66 late last month after premiering on the Nasdaq following the merger of Trump's privately held Truth Social media company and a public shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Its market capitalization, meanwhile, has fallen from $6 billion to $3.7 billion.

Related

Monday's sell-off appeared to be prompted not by Trump's appearance in court at the start of the first-ever criminal trial for a former U.S. president, but rather by a Securities Exchange Commission filing in which the company disclosed plans to issue millions of additional shares of stock.

The prospectus says Trump Media will offer more than 21.4 million shares of common stock issuable "upon the exercise of warrants," which could result in more than $247 million in proceeds, while also offering the resale of up to 146 million shares by "selling securityholders."

Advertisement

Trump himself owns nearly 60% of the company's shares. The company this week reported sales of just over $4 million -- as net losses reached nearly $60 million -- for the full year ending Dec. 31.

Analysts said short sellers are piling into the stock, betting it will fall even further.

"Political considerations aside, any fast-moving, highly valued stock with minimal revenues and profits relative to its market capitalization will attract attention from short sellers," Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick told Investors Business Daily.

The former president was in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday for the start of the criminal trial against him over alleged hush money payments made to an adult film actress. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges as jury selection began in the court of Judge Juan Merchan.

Latest Headlines

Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
April 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, the first former president to go on criminal trial Monday in Manhattan, faces 34 felony charges from an alleged hush-money scheme.
U.S. Customs seizes over $5 million of cocaine in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Customs seizes over $5 million of cocaine in Puerto Rico
April 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday said the federal agency had seized over $5 million worth of cocaine in Puerto Rico on Thursday.
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gets maximum 18-month sentence in movie set death
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gets maximum 18-month sentence in movie set death
April 15 (UPI) -- Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed drew an 18-month prison sentence in a New Mexico court on Monday for her role in the fatal 2021 on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
New Orleans nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 11 injured
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Orleans nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 11 injured
April 15 (UPI) -- A woman is dead and 11 others wounded after a mass shooting Sunday night at a night club in the Warehouse District of New Orleans, Lou.
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees he will lay of 10% of global workforce
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk tells Tesla employees he will lay of 10% of global workforce
April 15 (UPI) -- Elon Musk told his Tesla employees that the company will lay off more than 10% of its workforce in one of its largest workforce reductions.
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
April 15 (UPI) -- Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas missed Monday's hearing on two cases and the court did not explain his absence.
Retail, food sales jump 0.7% in March, more than doubling Wall Street predictions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Retail, food sales jump 0.7% in March, more than doubling Wall Street predictions
April 15 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said on Monday that March retail and food services sales jumped 0.7%, more than double what forecasters had predicted but it also raised concerns about inflation.
FBI agents board the Dali, begin criminal investigation into Key Bridge collapse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI agents board the Dali, begin criminal investigation into Key Bridge collapse
April 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed a criminal investigation is underway to determine if criminal wrongdoing was part of the March collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.
White House announces new $6.4B CHIPS deal with Samsung
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House announces new $6.4B CHIPS deal with Samsung
April 15 (UPI) -- The White House announced another tech deal on Monday, saying it will give Samsung $6.4 billion to help it build large semiconductor plants in Texas in a continued move to beef up America's manufacturing sector.
Treasury says $80B IRS funding boost improved response in 2024 tax season
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Treasury says $80B IRS funding boost improved response in 2024 tax season
April 15 (UPI) -- With the IRS' midnight Monday deadline for tax filing season 2024 counting down, the Treasury Department reported that $80 billion additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act meant the IRS had smashed targets.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement