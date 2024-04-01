Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 1, 2024 / 3:31 PM

Shares of Trump Media plunge after release of weak Truth Social sales figures

By Don Jacobson
Shares of Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Corp., owner of the Truth Social app, fell by as much as 23% in trading on Monday after it revealed revenues of only $4 million in 2023. Photo by Pixabay
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., owner of the Truth Social app, fell by as much as 23% in trading on Monday after it revealed revenues of only $4 million in 2023. Photo by Pixabay

April 1 (UPI) -- Share prices for Trump Media took a nose-dive on Monday after the owner of the Truth Social app revealed it recorded a net loss of more than $52 million on scant revenues of $4 million last year.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., which is majority-owned by former President Donald Trump, reported the numbers in an 8-K filing that sent investors on the Nasdaq exchange scurrying for the exit.

Advertisement

Traded under the symbol DJT, shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. fell to as low as $45.33 by Monday afternoon, representing a 23% intraday drop. Prices had rebounded a bit to $48 by 3 p.m.

TMTG went public on the Nasdaq on Tuesday after merging with special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. in a deal approved by shareholders in February. By Wednesday, its share price had soared to $66.22, giving the company a paper valuation of $5.2 billion.

Related

Some analysts last week called Trump Media's quick rise an example of a "meme stock," defined as securities which don't trade on fundamentals but rather on hype and expectations -- in this cased based on the devotion of Trump's political supporters.

Advertisement

Doubts as to TMTG's staying power were fueled by weak advertising revenues generated by Truth Social since its 2022 debut. Those misgivings were reinforced by Monday's release showing sales of just over $4 million and net losses reaching nearly $60 million for the full year ending Dec. 31.

The company also issued a warning to investors along with the numbers.

"TMTG has historically incurred operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities," the filing read. "TMTG expects to continue to incur operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities for the foreseeable future, as it works to expand its user base, attracting more platform partners and advertisers."

Latest Headlines

Bidens kick off 144th annual Easter Egg Roll as kids celebrate at White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bidens kick off 144th annual Easter Egg Roll as kids celebrate at White House
April 1 (UPI) -- Some 40,000 people braved rainy weather in Washington on Monday to take part in the 144th annual White House Easter Egg Roll as children of all ages participated in the time-honored tradition.
Gold hits new high of $2,250 an ounce
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gold hits new high of $2,250 an ounce
April 1 (UPI) -- The price of gold on Monday hit a new high of $2,250 per ounce.
Ex-Detroit Lions player Cameron Sutton surrenders on domestic violence charges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Detroit Lions player Cameron Sutton surrenders on domestic violence charges
April 1 (UPI) -- Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida on Sunday evening after being on the run for three weeks after domestic violence charges.
Second Idaho 'doomsday cult' murder trial underway with jury selection
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Second Idaho 'doomsday cult' murder trial underway with jury selection
April 1 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Monday in the trial of an Idaho man accused of killing his late wife and the 2 children of his current wife who already has been convicted in the case that prosecutors are calling a "doomsday cult."
HHS warns schools against performing sensitive exams without patient's consent
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
HHS warns schools against performing sensitive exams without patient's consent
April 1 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter to teaching hospitals and medical schools warning them about performing procedures on patients without consent as they conduct investigations.
Microsoft unbundles Teams from Office 365, MS Office
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Microsoft unbundles Teams from Office 365, MS Office
April 1 (UPI) -- Microsoft is separating its MS Teams collaboration app from the rest of its MS Office and Office 365 software outside of Europe, the tech giant confirmed Monday.
Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago
April 1 (UPI) -- A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Chicago late Sunday night because of a cracked windshield, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.
Baltimore bridge task force scrambles to open temporary shipping channel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Baltimore bridge task force scrambles to open temporary shipping channel
April 1 (UPI) -- Authorities working to clear the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore hope to be able to resume limited river traffic for priority vessels via a temporary channel.
Powerball jackpot increases to $975 million
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Powerball jackpot increases to $975 million
April 1 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot crept closer to $1 billion for Monday's drawing after no winner was selected over the weekend, moving to $975 million with a cash value of $471.7 million.
California fast food workers get $20 per hour starting Monday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California fast food workers get $20 per hour starting Monday
April 1 (UPI) -- Many fast food workers in California received a pay raise on Monday as the new minimum wage of $20 per hour went into effect, the highest state minimum wage in the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
Journalist hands over Air Force One pillowcase in discreet rendezvous
Journalist hands over Air Force One pillowcase in discreet rendezvous
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Easter vigil in NYC
Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Easter vigil in NYC
Crews begin 'complex process' of removing wrecked Baltimore bridge
Crews begin 'complex process' of removing wrecked Baltimore bridge
Baltimore bridge task force scrambles to open temporary shipping channel
Baltimore bridge task force scrambles to open temporary shipping channel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement