Advertisement
U.S. News
March 30, 2024 / 1:56 PM

Biden campaign fires back after Trump posts image showing president hog-tied

By Simon Druker
Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism after his election campaign posted video footage of an image depicting President Joe Biden hog-tied in a pickup truck. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism after his election campaign posted video footage of an image depicting President Joe Biden hog-tied in a pickup truck. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism after his election campaign posted video footage of an image on the back of a pickup truck depicting President Joe Biden hog-tied.

Trump's campaign said the video of the image shared Friday on the former president's Truth Social platform was taken on Long Island where he was attending a funeral for NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

Advertisement

Diller was shot and killed on duty earlier in the week.

The image on the tailgate of a pickup truck depicts Biden hog-tied and gagged while lying in the back of a truck.

Related

"That picture was on the back of a pickup truck that was traveling down the highway," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. "Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him."

Biden campaign manager Michael Tyler fired back.

"This image from Donald Trump is the type of crap you post when you're calling for a bloodbath or when you tell the Proud Boys to 'stand back and stand by,'" Tyler said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

"Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it's time people take him seriously -- just ask the Capitol Police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6."

The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement to Politico it "does not confirm or comment on matters of protective intelligence."

The video of the image isn't the first time Trump has used veiled calls for violence during his campaign.

Earlier this month, the former president said publicly there would be a "bloodbath" if doesn't win the 2024 Presidential Election. His campaign defended the statement as referring only to the auto industry as he was vowing to impose tariffs on imported cars.

Latest Headlines

Appeals court upholds ban of Texas gender-affirming care investigations
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Appeals court upholds ban of Texas gender-affirming care investigations
March 30 (UPI) -- A Texas appeals court has upheld a lower court ruling blocking the state from investigating parents for wrongdoing if they allow their children to receive gender-affirming care.
Wash. state mom arrested, charged after 4-year-old son's body found by highway
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wash. state mom arrested, charged after 4-year-old son's body found by highway
March 30 (UPI) -- The mother of a 4-year-old Washington state boy has been arrested and charged with murder after the missing boy's body was found along a highway this week.
Trump, Giuliani, others appeal to remove Willis and dismiss Georgia case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump, Giuliani, others appeal to remove Willis and dismiss Georgia case
March 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and seven co-defendants say a Georgia judge erred in allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue her racketeering case against them.
Report: Biden administration makes new arms transfer to Israel
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Biden administration makes new arms transfer to Israel
March 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has approved the transfer of more bombs and fighter jets to Israel even after voicing its disapproval of a planned new ground offensive in southern Gaza, according to published report.
Major storm to drench Southern California on Easter weekend
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Major storm to drench Southern California on Easter weekend
A potent storm will grab Pacific Ocean moisture and fling it at Southern California as multiple rounds of heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms into Easter Sunday, forecasters say.
As largest crane on East Coast arrives, Baltimore bridge collapse cleanup underway
U.S. News // 1 day ago
As largest crane on East Coast arrives, Baltimore bridge collapse cleanup underway
March 29 (UPI) -- The biggest crane on the eastern seaboard arrived Friday in Baltimore as cleanup efforts get underway to clear the Patapsco River of wreckage after this weeks Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom says 480 street cameras to be installed in Oakland, East Bay
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom says 480 street cameras to be installed in Oakland, East Bay
March 29 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a contract to install 480 high-tech cameras in Oakland and East Bay to battle crime.
Kia recalling 427,000 Telluride SUVs over parking safety concerns
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Kia recalling 427,000 Telluride SUVs over parking safety concerns
March 29 (UPI) -- Kia is recalling 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs over concerns that the vehicles can keep rolling after being parked, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
USNS Harvey Milk completes maiden voyage to San Francisco
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
USNS Harvey Milk completes maiden voyage to San Francisco
March 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy ship named after gay rights icon Harvey Milk made its first voyage through the Golden Gate Bridge and docked in San Francisco Thursday.
Biden says government working to free Gershkovich 1 year after arrest by Russia
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden says government working to free Gershkovich 1 year after arrest by Russia
March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said that diplomats are continuing to work on gaining freedom for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on the first anniversary of his arrest by Russian authorities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Truth Social, Reddit stocks dip heading into Easter weekend after strong starts
Truth Social, Reddit stocks dip heading into Easter weekend after strong starts
United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Paris makes emergency stop in Denver
United Airlines Boeing 777 bound for Paris makes emergency stop in Denver
SpaceX to launch 22 satellites Friday night after delay
SpaceX to launch 22 satellites Friday night after delay
USNS Harvey Milk completes maiden voyage to San Francisco
USNS Harvey Milk completes maiden voyage to San Francisco
Court sentences 2 to prison for $9 million hospice fraud scheme
Court sentences 2 to prison for $9 million hospice fraud scheme
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement