Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash

April 14 (UPI) -- A pilot flying a paramotor aircraft died in a crash in Arizona Sunday morning.

Maricopa city officials said firefighters and police responded to a report of a downed aircraft near Murphy and La Brea roads just after 7 a.m. MST.

Emergency crews found the pilot dead on the scene. The pilot was flying a backpack-style paramotor device and had an uncontrolled landing.

A paramotor is a type of wingless aircraft with a harness and powered paraglider.

Authorities are investigating the crash. No one else was hurt, and no buildings were damaged, according to city officials.