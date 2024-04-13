Advertisement
World News
April 13, 2024 / 11:46 AM

1 dead, dozens trapped after cable car crash in Turkey

By Simon Druker
One person is dead, at least 10 more were injured and dozens were trapped high above ground for hours after a Friday accident on a mountainous cable car in the Southern Turkey resort city of Konyaaltı in the province of Antalya. Photo courtesy of Antalya Governorship/EPA-EFE
One person is dead, at least 10 more were injured and dozens were trapped high above ground for hours after a Friday accident on a mountainous cable car in the Southern Turkey resort city of Konyaaltı in the province of Antalya. Photo courtesy of Antalya Governorship/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- One person is dead, at least 10 more were injured and dozens are trapped high above ground on Saturday after an accident on a mountainous cable car in Southern Turkey.

Officials said a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole around 5:23 p.m. local time Friday in the Turkish province of Antalya, causing its occupants to fall onto the mountain below and leaving 24 other cabins high stranded above the ground.

More than 600 search and rescue personnel, eight helicopters and a military cargo plane were dispatched to help, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on X.

Video showed a helicopter hovering high above the stranded cable cars, hanging over a sheer rock face.

Yerlikaya confirmed the cabin that fell plunged into a rocky area on the mountain, killing a 54-year-old man. Two young children were among those injured.

Advertisement

The highest peak of the mountain is 2,027 feet.

Turkey's Interior Ministry said 112 people had been rescued as of Friday night. Yerlikaya reported Saturday the remaining people had been rescued.

The incident happened in Konyaaltı, a small resort municipality in Antalya covering around 211 square miles, with a population of around 204,000 people.

The coastal resort is typically busy, as Friday marked the final day of a three-day public holiday in Turkey marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The province's chief prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the incident to determine what exactly led up to the collapse, according to Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Iranian media says IRGC seizes container ship in the Strait of Hormuz
World News // 5 minutes ago
Iranian media says IRGC seizes container ship in the Strait of Hormuz
April 13 (UPI) -- Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have executed a helicopter-borne assault to capture an Israeli-related container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, official Iranian media reported Saturday.
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
World News // 1 hour ago
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
April 13 (UPI) -- Six people were stabbed to death and a man wielding a knife shot dead by police Saturday at a shopping mall in Sydney, authorities said.
Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
World News // 17 hours ago
Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli dies at 83
April 12 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli died in Florence Friday. He was 83.
European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts
World News // 22 hours ago
European Union watchdog says it found no link to weight loss drugs, suicidal thoughts
April 12 (UPI) -- The European Union pharmaceutical watchdog said on Friday that diabetes and weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are not tied to arise in suicidal thoughts and self-injury.
Polish parliament advances bills to loosen near-total abortion ban
World News // 23 hours ago
Polish parliament advances bills to loosen near-total abortion ban
April 12 (UPI) -- Polish lawmakers Friday advanced four draft bills aimed at loosening the nation's near-total ban on abortion.
Belgium opens probe into Russian propaganda group targeting EU elections
World News // 23 hours ago
Belgium opens probe into Russian propaganda group targeting EU elections
April 12 (UPI) -- Belgium's Prime Minister is accusing a pro-Russian propaganda network of paying members of the European Parliament to promote the Kremlin's agenda.
Bank of England to update inflation forecasting after Bernanke review
World News // 1 day ago
Bank of England to update inflation forecasting after Bernanke review
April 12 (UPI) -- The Bank of England said Friday it will reform its inflation forecasting after a review by former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. The bank called it a once in a generation action.
IDF says first Gaza food aid trucks have entered through northern Israel crossing
World News // 1 day ago
IDF says first Gaza food aid trucks have entered through northern Israel crossing
April 12 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Friday that the first food aid trucks have gone into Gaza from the newly opened northern crossing from Israel.
Pope Francis to embark on tour of Southeast Asia, Oceania
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis to embark on tour of Southeast Asia, Oceania
April 12 (UPI) -- Pope Francis will visit Indonesia, the country with the world's largest Muslim-majority population, and three other Asian nations in September, the Vatican announced on Friday.
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
World News // 1 day ago
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy have rescued three people who were stranded on Pikelot, Atoll, for more than a week, the Coast Guard said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
Airlines urge Biden administration to cap number of U.S.-China flights
Airlines urge Biden administration to cap number of U.S.-China flights
Joe Biden says 'extreme voices' against racial equality put democracy at risk
Joe Biden says 'extreme voices' against racial equality put democracy at risk
Battleground Arizona: Senate race spotlights voters' independence
Battleground Arizona: Senate race spotlights voters' independence
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement