1 dead, dozens trapped after cable car crash in Turkey

April 13 (UPI) -- One person is dead, at least 10 more were injured and dozens are trapped high above ground on Saturday after an accident on a mountainous cable car in Southern Turkey.
Officials said a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole around 5:23 p.m. local time Friday in the Turkish province of Antalya, causing its occupants to fall onto the mountain below and leaving 24 other cabins high stranded above the ground.
More than 600 search and rescue personnel, eight helicopters and a military cargo plane were dispatched to help, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on X.
Video showed a helicopter hovering high above the stranded cable cars, hanging over a sheer rock face.
Yerlikaya confirmed the cabin that fell plunged into a rocky area on the mountain, killing a 54-year-old man. Two young children were among those injured.