Illinois police K9 Dax dies, age 10

April 13 (UPI) -- A decorated Illinois police dog died Friday after nearly 10 years on the force. The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced K9 Dax's death in a post on Facebook. Advertisement

"Dax will be remembered for the lives he saved, violent offenders he apprehended, and drugs he kept from being distributed in our community," Sheriff Jon Idleburg said in the post.

While apprehending a fleeing suspect in March, Dax suffered injuries to his neck and spine, which left him temporarily paralyzed from the waist down.

After "extensive" physical therapy, Dax could walk again, but his vets determined he could not return to active duty. He was retired from the force on Wednesday, and members of the public gathered to celebrate his career.

Dax's health, however, continued to decline. He reportedly spent the past few days in serious pain, leading to the decision to euthanize him on Friday.

The 10-year-old German Shepherd served for nearly his entire life alongside his handler, Deputy John Forlenza. The two have found more than 400 missing/endangered people and seized hundreds of kilos of illegal drugs, millions of dollars in illegal cash and dozens of firearms used in crimes.

Dax has made national television appearances and racked up several awards. While Lake County has several K9s on duty, none are as decorated as Dax, officials said.

"There is no way to quantify or properly express what Dax's service has meant to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the Lake County community, his supporters across the nation, and especially me. But I cannot refrain from stating that his service has been exemplary, and most importantly, he has saved countless lives, including my own," Forlenza said in a statement.