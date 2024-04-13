LAPD arrests suspect in 2 violent attacks on women near Venice Canals

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Dominic Choi (C) is shown Friday announcing the arrest of a man accused of attacking women in two separate incidents near the Venice canals last week. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department/ Facebook

April 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of attacking women in two separate incidents near the city's Venice Canals district last week. Police said Friday they believe Anthony Jones used a hard object to hit both women, rendering them unconscious. Advertisement

"At this point in the case, investigators are not ruling out the likelihood that the women may have been sexually assaulted," the LAPD said in a statement.

Jones, 29, faces two counts of attempted murder and is being held on $3.25 million bail.

Officials did not elaborate on how he was identified as a suspect. They did say Jones had traveled to San Diego where he was arrested Thursday.

Both attacks linked to Jones took place late on April 6.

The first occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time on Strongs Drive, while the second happened around an hour later.

In both cases, the women were knocked unconscious. It's not known if the victims were random or previously known to Jones.

In the first case, 54-year-old Mary Klein said she was ambushed and hit from behind.

She said she was walking near her home at around 10:30 p.m. when a man suddenly ambushed her from behind.

"All of a sudden, I just get knocked out," Klein told KTLA in an interview. "My teeth got knocked out. My jaw is wired shut. He bashed my face in. I think he was trying to kill me. It was like being hit by a truck."

Klein is still recovering in the hospital.

"I am proud of the tireless work and dedication to public safety demonstrated by all involved in this case, especially our specialized detectives," LAPD Chief Dominic Choi said during a media briefing. "The people of Los Angeles are safer today because this predator is in custody."