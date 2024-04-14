Advertisement
U.S. News
April 14, 2024 / 11:58 PM

After Iran's attack on Israel, Biden urges Congress to act on long-stalled nat'l security bill

By Darryl Coote
U.S. President Joe Biden urged congressional leaders in a phone call Sunday to act on his national security supplemental bill. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 3 | U.S. President Joe Biden urged congressional leaders in a phone call Sunday to act on his national security supplemental bill. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday urged congressional leaders to pass his long-stalled national security supplemental bill, as pressure mounts on House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it to the floor after Iran launched a large-scale attack against Israel.

The White House said in a statement Sunday evening that the president spoke over the phone with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-ky., House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries D-N.Y., and Johnson, R-La.

Advertisement

"On the call, the president discussed the urgent need for the House of Representatives to pass the national security supplemental as soon as possible," the White House said.

Biden originally called on Congress for emergency funding for Ukraine's defense against Russia along with money for other national security objectives in August, but was stonewalled by Republicans who sought to try to negotiate more funding for the border and stricter immigration policies from the White House.

Related

Following the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, further defense funding was included to support the U.S. ally.

Advertisement

In February, the Democrat-led Senate passed Biden's $95 billion supplemental aid bill, which Johnson has yet to bring to the floor as fissures in his party over Ukraine funding have deepened.

Far-right Republicans in the House, loyal to Donald Trump, the former president and current GOP presidential candidate, have balked at sending Kyiv more money. Trump has been skeptical of funding Ukraine, and has floated the idea of aiding them with loans.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, one of Trump's most fervent of supporters, has repeatedly threatened to oust Johnson, including if he passes funding for the war-torn U.S. ally.

But the White House and Democrats now appear to be trying to force Johnson to act after Iran launched hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel on Saturday and amid fears that the Middle East conflict is expanding.

Schumer confirmed the White House call in a statement on social media, reiterating Biden's words that U.S. commitment for Israel's security "is ironclad."

"We need to help Israel stay strong against Iran," he said.

Addressing Johnson directly, Schumer informed his House counterpart that the best way to do that "is for the House to pass the bipartisan, Senate-passed national security bill."

Advertisement

The New Democrat Coalition of center-left House politicians renewed their calls Sunday for Johnson to bring about a vote on the Senate-approved bill.

"It's now imperative Speaker Johnson immediately allow the House to vote for the bipartisan national security package," the coalition's leadership said in a statement.

"It's long past time that House Republican Leadership live up to their responsibilities, and uphold America's ironclad commitment to defending our allies as they fight to defend themselves against oppressive powers."

Johnson, speaking earlier on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, remarked that he would try to bring a package to support Israel to the floor this week, but did not state if it would also include funds for Ukraine.

"The details of that package are being put together now. We're looking at the options and all the supplemental issues," he said.

Latest Headlines

After Iranian airstrike, U.S. support for Israel remains 'ironclad,' Biden says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
After Iranian airstrike, U.S. support for Israel remains 'ironclad,' Biden says
April 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says U.S. support for Israel remains "ironclad" following an attempted drone strike by Iran. Israel has been facing international pressure to reduce the intensity of its attacks on Hamas.
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
April 14 (UPI) -- Scientists are finding new ways to explore low gravity environments, like the ones found on moons or asteroids.
Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash
April 14 (UPI) -- A pilot flying a paramotor aircraft died in a crash in Arizona on Sunday, officials said.
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
April 14 (UPI) -- A mass shooting Saturday night in Chicago left one girl dead and 10 people wounded, according to police.
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
April 14 (UPI) -- Authorities are searching for a missing crew member who went overboard Friday from a Holland America cruise ship.
26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
U.S. News // 1 day ago
26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
April 13 (UPI) -- Twenty-tree loaded and three empty barges broke loose from their moorings along the Ohio River at Pittsburgh and floated uncontrolled until they were eventually recovered, officials said.
Man who stole police helmet 'war trophy' during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man who stole police helmet 'war trophy' during Jan. 6 riot pleads guilty
April 13 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire man on Thursday pleaded guilty to crimes linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Illinois police K9 Dax dies, age 10
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Illinois police K9 Dax dies, age 10
April 13 (UPI) -- A decorated Illinois police dog died Friday after nearly 10 years on the force.
3.8 temblor rattles Southern California near Coachella music festival
U.S. News // 1 day ago
3.8 temblor rattles Southern California near Coachella music festival
April 13 (UPI) -- A small temblor measuring a 3.8 magnitude struck Southern California's Sonora Desert region on Saturday not far from the ongoing Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.
Former U.S. ambassador Rocha sentenced to 15 years for working as agent for Cuba
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former U.S. ambassador Rocha sentenced to 15 years for working as agent for Cuba
April 13 (UPI) -- Former U.S. ambassador Manuel Rocha has been sentenced to 15 years in prison sentence after pleading guilty to acting as an illegal foreign agent for Cuba for decades.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
1 dead, 10 injured after shooting in south Chicago neighborhood
Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash
Arizona pilot dies in small aircraft crash
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement