Advertisement
U.S. News
April 13, 2024 / 1:57 PM

Hunter Biden loses bid to dismiss federal gun case

By Mike Heuer
A federal judge in Delaware has quashed a bid by Hunter Biden to have gun charges against him dismissed over what he called a "vindictive" prosecution. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
A federal judge in Delaware has quashed a bid by Hunter Biden to have gun charges against him dismissed over what he called a "vindictive" prosecution. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected Hunter Biden's motions to dismiss three federal gun charges against over what his attorneys called "selective and vindictive prosecution claims."

U.S. Delaware District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika in her ruling on Friday said President Joe Biden's son "failed to come forward with 'clear evidence' that he has been prosecuted where others similarly situated were not."

Advertisement

Biden has argued that he is being singled out, pointing to recent statements and press releases by Department of Justice officials indicating it is their policy to "only prosecute firearm offenses that involve violence or threats of public safety."

Noreika, however, said nothing in the materials provided by Biden's legal team showed he was prosecuted when others in similar situations weren't.

Related

The judge said "clear evidence" of selective prosecution is required to prevail on a motion to dismiss a federal indictment charging Biden with felony offenses related to a 2018 firearms purchase.

Because Biden's legal team didn't provide such evidence, Noreika said the case against him must continue.

Even if he had shown evidence suggesting a "discriminatory effect" behind the federal case, Biden still would have to show the decision to prosecute him was made based on an "'unjustifiable standard,'" Noreika said.

Advertisement

Such an unjustifiable standard need to show the prosecution was launched due to Biden's race, religion or another "'arbitrary factor'" or to stop him from exercising a "'fundamental right,'" the judge wrote.

Biden would have to show clear evidence that the "decision to prosecute him was because he is the family member of a politically important person" -- but he didn't provide that evidence, Noreika ruled.

She also ruled a pretrial agreement dropping the charges against him no longer is in effect.

Federal prosecutors last year indicted Biden on three counts of illegal possession of a firearm after he allegedly lied about his use of illicit substances when buying a handgun from a gun store in 2018.

He is accused of falsifying information on a federal form by purchase firearms and illegal possession of a firearm while using narcotics.

The trial is scheduled to start on June 3 in the federal court in Wilmington, Del.

Biden also faces felony charges for tax evasion in other federal courts.

Latest Headlines

Fla. Gov. DeSantis signs controversial laws limiting oversight of police
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Fla. Gov. DeSantis signs controversial laws limiting oversight of police
April 13 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed two controversial bills that he says will buffer law enforcement from "anti-police activists."
LAPD arrests suspect in 2 violent attacks on women near Venice Canals
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
LAPD arrests suspect in 2 violent attacks on women near Venice Canals
April 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Police Department says it has arrested a man accused of attacking women in two separate incidents near the city's Venice canals last week.
26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
April 13 (UPI) -- Twenty-tree loaded and three empty barges broke loose from their moorings along the Ohio River at Pittsburgh and floated uncontrolled until they were eventually recovered, officials said.
Foot of rain triggers life-threatening flash flooding in part of Hawaii
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Foot of rain triggers life-threatening flash flooding in part of Hawaii
Rainstorms that prompted emergency proclamations in the Hawaii Islands this week are poised to continue producing life-threatening consequences from flash flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Joe Biden says 'extreme voices' against racial equality put democracy at risk
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Joe Biden says 'extreme voices' against racial equality put democracy at risk
April 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday touted the promises his administration has kept for Black Americans, but warned of "extreme voices" that want to "turn back the clock" on racial equality.
Donald Trump, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson meet at Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Donald Trump, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson meet at Mar-a-Lago
April 12 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson met with former President Donald Trump Friday as he faces threats to the gavel.
1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
April 12 (UPI) -- One person is dead and at least 14 are injured after a stolen 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety building Friday, authorities said. A suspect was arrested on the scene.
Fears over Iran retaliation strike on Israel prompt travel restrictions, Biden concerns
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fears over Iran retaliation strike on Israel prompt travel restrictions, Biden concerns
April 12 (UPI) -- The United States is restricting travel for government employees and their families in Israel as Iran threatens to retaliate for a April 1 airstrike on its embassy in Damascus.
Pew: Of U.S. Catholics, 75% approve of Pope Francis even as approval falls 8 points from 2021
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Pew: Of U.S. Catholics, 75% approve of Pope Francis even as approval falls 8 points from 2021
April 12 (UPI) -- A Pew Research poll published Friday shows 75% of American Catholics have favorable views of Pope Francis. It's a drop of 8 points from a 2021 poll.
PBS NewsHour co-host Robert MacNeil dies at 93
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
PBS NewsHour co-host Robert MacNeil dies at 93
April 12 (UPI) -- Longtime PBS news anchor Robert MacNeil died Friday. He was 93.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
26 barges break loose on Ohio River in Pittsburgh; some go over dam
1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
1 person dead, multiple injured after stolen 18-wheeler crashes into Texas DPS office
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
House reauthorizes FISA government surveillance program, sends bill to Senate
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
Joe Biden says 'extreme voices' against racial equality put democracy at risk
Joe Biden says 'extreme voices' against racial equality put democracy at risk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement