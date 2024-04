A judge declined to dismiss tax charges against Hunter Biden on Monday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- A U.S. district judge refused to dismiss a series of federal tax charges against Hunter Biden. Judge Mark Scarsi on Monday kept in place Biden's three felony and six misdemeanor charges, rejecting eight motions including one alleging the son of President Joe Biden was selectively targeted in the charges and that special prosecutor David Weiss was not properly named to the position. Advertisement

"We strongly disagree with the court's decision and will continue to vigorously pursue Mr. Biden's challenges to the abnormal way the special counsel handled this investigation and charged this case," Lowell said.

Scarsi said in his ruling that Biden's team did not give "clear evidence" for him to remove any of the indictments, instead offering only "conjecture" over the decisions Weiss made to move forward with the case.

Federal attorneys charged that Biden made more than $7 million in gross income between 2016 and 2020 but went on to spend it on an "extravagant lifestyle" instead of paying taxes. Prosecutors claim that Biden listed escort services, luxury vehicles and hotel stays as business expenses.

Biden has entered not-guilty pleas to all of the charges in January, which could land him in prison for up to 17 years.

Weiss had initially worked out a plea deal with Biden last year but that unraveled in a Delaware federal court. That deal had Biden avoiding prison time, which was showered with criticism by Congressional Republicans.

House Republicans are also trying to target Hunter Biden finances in an impeachment probe against President Joe Biden.