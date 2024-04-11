Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2024 / 5:16 AM / Updated at 5:36 AM

Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to counter anti-Semitism

By Darryl Coote
Demonstrators gather to denounce antisemitism at a "March for Israel" on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. On Thursday, bipartisan, bicameral lawmakers introduced a new bill to counter anti-Semitism. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Demonstrators gather to denounce antisemitism at a "March for Israel" on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. On Thursday, bipartisan, bicameral lawmakers introduced a new bill to counter anti-Semitism. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress have introduced a bill to combat anti-Semitism, which has been spiking across the nation amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Countering Anti-Semitism Act was unveiled Wednesday in a statement by Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and James Lankford, R-Okla., along with Reps. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., Chis Smith, R-N.J., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Randy Weber, R-Texas.

Advertisement

The bill would create the new position of White House national coordinator to counter anti-Semitism who would serve as the president's principal advisor on countering domestic anti-Semitism and coordinate federal efforts to fight this form of hate.

A new task force would also be created to implement U.S. strategies on countering anti-Semitism, which would be chaired by the new national coordinator, who would also conduct analysis on the spread of anti-Semitism online and provide recommendations to Congress on how to counter it.

Related

Federal agencies, including the FBI and the national Counterterrorism Center, would be required to annually produce a threat assessment of anti-Semitic violent extremism under the new law, while the Department of Education would be required to designate a senior official to advise on how to combat anti-Semitism discrimination in higher education.

Advertisement

"This bill will work to combat anti-Semitism by establishing roles to provide transparent oversight, address Holocaust denials and distortions, counter discrimination on college campuses and designate May as Jewish American Heritage Month," Lankford said in a statement.

"Our Jewish friends and neighbors should not live in fear because of their faith and heritage and this bill affirms the right to live their faith freely."

Anti-Semitism has been on the rise for years in the United States, but has seen a drastic jump since the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas erupted in Gaza on Oct. 7.

According the Jewish non-governmental organization Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents rose 360% during the three months following the start of the war compared to the same period a year earlier.

Several U.S.-based Jewish organizations welcomed the new legislation on Wednesday, including the ADL and the American Jewish Committee, along with the Geneva-based World Jewish Congress.

"The waves of hate that Jews have faced since Oct. 7 is something I never thought I would see in my lifetime. This meaningful bill will reinforce those battling against this devastating form of hatred," WJC president Ronald Lauder said in a statement.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden hosts Japanese PM Kishida for state dinner bursting with symbolism
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden hosts Japanese PM Kishida for state dinner bursting with symbolism
April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden honored Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his wife, Kishida Yuko, with a spring-themed state dinner Wednesday night at the White House that was bursting with symbolism.
Man arrested for detonating explosive device near Alabama AG office
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man arrested for detonating explosive device near Alabama AG office
April 11 (UPI) -- An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with detonating an explosive device at the Montgomery office of the state's attorney general in late February, prosecutors said.
1 killed, 5 injured including children in shooting in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
1 killed, 5 injured including children in shooting in Washington, D.C.
April 10 (UPI) -- One man was killed and multiple people, including two children, were injured Wednesday evening at an apartment complex in Washington, D.C., after two shooters got out of a car and opened fire, according to police.
Former Cornell student pleads guilty to posting anti-Semitic threats
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Cornell student pleads guilty to posting anti-Semitic threats
April 10 (UPI) -- Former Cornell University student, Patrick Dai, pleaded guilty Wednesday to posting anti-Semitic threats on the Internet against the Ivy League school's Jewish community.
Deadly weather pummels much of Gulf Coast with tornadoes, torrential rain
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Deadly weather pummels much of Gulf Coast with tornadoes, torrential rain
April 10 (UPI) -- Tornadoes, flooding and hailstorms are affecting communities throughout the Gulf Coast and much of the South as a severe storm system moves from west to east Wednesday.
Judge blocks Florida from enforcing pronoun law against transgender teacher
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge blocks Florida from enforcing pronoun law against transgender teacher
April 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked Florida from enforcing its 2023 law -- which restricts how pronouns can be used -- against a transgender teacher who sued the state.
'Operation Plaza Strike' to target fentanyl trafficking at U.S-Mexico border
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Operation Plaza Strike' to target fentanyl trafficking at U.S-Mexico border
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is launching an offensive targeting Mexican drug cartels that enable deadly fentanyl to flow into the United States, the CBP announced Wednesday.
Trump loses third attempt to delay next week's hush-money trial
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump loses third attempt to delay next week's hush-money trial
April 10 (UPI) -- A New York appellate judge has denied former President Donald Trump's third attempt this week to delay his hush money trial, which is scheduled to start Monday.
3 wounded, 5 arrested after Philadelphia Ramadan event ends in gunfire
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
3 wounded, 5 arrested after Philadelphia Ramadan event ends in gunfire
April 10 (UPI) -- About 1,000 people were attending an outdoor Ramadan celebration in a west Philadelphia park when two groups started shooting at each other Wednesday afternoon, police said.
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced a "historic" new military pact and cooperation on a joint space mission to send a Japanese astronaut to the moon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
Floods in Russia, Kazakhstan continue as anger swells over Putin's government response
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
Nadine Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, asks to delay trial over medical condition
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
Israel threatens Iran attack if it retaliates for bombing of Damascus consulate
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
U.S., Japan commit to new global military alliance, shared moon-landing project
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement