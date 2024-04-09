Vice President Kamala Harris meets with families of American hostages held by Hamas

1 of 3 | Families of individuals held hostage by Hamas speak to the press after meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday met with family members of American hostages taken by Hamas in the October 7 surprise attack on Israel. At the meeting, Harris "underscored that President Biden and she have no higher priority than reuniting the hostages with their loved ones," according to a release by the White House. Advertisement

The White House meeting with Harris and the families of hostages came hours after CIA Director William Burns had presented a new proposal seeking to reduce differences in negotiations between Israel and Hamas on securing the release of Israeli hostages and a cease-fire in the ongoing war.

The administration said Harris "also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to bring home the remains of those who have been tragically confirmed to be deceased" and "again condemned Hamas as a brutal terrorist organization and its horrific use of sexual violence."

A March 11 report by the U.N. indicated there is "reasonable grounds" to believe sexual violence has been an aspect to Hamas' inflictions since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The vice president provided the families an update on American efforts to secure the release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and she reaffirmed that "the threat Hamas poses to Israel must be eliminated," while denouncing "the rise of antisemitism worldwide," according to the release.

After Tuesday's meeting, Harris took to social media to recognize American-Israeli hostages Edan Alexander, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Omer Neutra and Keith Siegel.

"These are innocent Americans who were brutally taken hostage by Hamas 186 days ago," she posted on X.

Harris added that she told the hostages' loved ones that she and Biden "are doing everything we can to reunite these hostages with their families," which she said included securing the release of all remaining hostages and to bring home the remains of American hostages Itay Chen, Gad Haggai and Judy Weinstein.

"We will not waver in our commitment to our fellow Americans and all those being held hostage in Gaza," the vice president said.

"What we have heard is there is a deal on the table right now that all of the parties agree to," Jonathan Dekel-Chen, the father of Hamas hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen said to reporters after the meeting with Harris.

"We are waiting now, and the world waits, for Hamas to get to yes," he added.

According to reports, afterward outside the White House, the families expressed, "We don't need any more progress. We need results," White House corresponded Kayla Tausche shared on social media.

"We have no choice but to stay hopeful," Jonathan Polin, who also was in the meeting, said afterward outside the executive mansion.

"We have felt tremendous support from people around the world, all religions, all over the world, sending messages of support and that strengthens us," he said.