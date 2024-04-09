Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 9, 2024 / 7:56 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with families of American hostages held by Hamas

By Chris Benson
Families of individuals held hostage by Hamas speak to the press after meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Families of individuals held hostage by Hamas speak to the press after meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday met with family members of American hostages taken by Hamas in the October 7 surprise attack on Israel.

At the meeting, Harris "underscored that President Biden and she have no higher priority than reuniting the hostages with their loved ones," according to a release by the White House.

Advertisement

The White House meeting with Harris and the families of hostages came hours after CIA Director William Burns had presented a new proposal seeking to reduce differences in negotiations between Israel and Hamas on securing the release of Israeli hostages and a cease-fire in the ongoing war.

The administration said Harris "also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to bring home the remains of those who have been tragically confirmed to be deceased" and "again condemned Hamas as a brutal terrorist organization and its horrific use of sexual violence."

Related

A March 11 report by the U.N. indicated there is "reasonable grounds" to believe sexual violence has been an aspect to Hamas' inflictions since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The vice president provided the families an update on American efforts to secure the release of all hostages and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and she reaffirmed that "the threat Hamas poses to Israel must be eliminated," while denouncing "the rise of antisemitism worldwide," according to the release.

Advertisement

After Tuesday's meeting, Harris took to social media to recognize American-Israeli hostages Edan Alexander, Sagui Dekel-Chen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Omer Neutra and Keith Siegel.

"These are innocent Americans who were brutally taken hostage by Hamas 186 days ago," she posted on X.

Harris added that she told the hostages' loved ones that she and Biden "are doing everything we can to reunite these hostages with their families," which she said included securing the release of all remaining hostages and to bring home the remains of American hostages Itay Chen, Gad Haggai and Judy Weinstein.

"We will not waver in our commitment to our fellow Americans and all those being held hostage in Gaza," the vice president said.

"What we have heard is there is a deal on the table right now that all of the parties agree to," Jonathan Dekel-Chen, the father of Hamas hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen said to reporters after the meeting with Harris.

"We are waiting now, and the world waits, for Hamas to get to yes," he added.

Advertisement

According to reports, afterward outside the White House, the families expressed, "We don't need any more progress. We need results," White House corresponded Kayla Tausche shared on social media.

"We have no choice but to stay hopeful," Jonathan Polin, who also was in the meeting, said afterward outside the executive mansion.

"We have felt tremendous support from people around the world, all religions, all over the world, sending messages of support and that strengthens us," he said.

Latest Headlines

'I have peace in my heart,' inmate says before his Missouri execution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'I have peace in my heart,' inmate says before his Missouri execution
April 9 (UPI) -- Missouri on Tuesday took the life of Brian Dorsey, who was convicted of murdering his cousin and her husband in 2006 after Gov. Mike Parson had denied clemency this week.
Former assistant principal charged in case of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Former assistant principal charged in case of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher
April 9 (UPI) -- A former school administrator at a Virginia elementary school, where a 6-year-old shot his teacher last year, has been indicted on multiple counts of felony child neglect.
Biden promotes 'care economy' spending in speech to care workers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden promotes 'care economy' spending in speech to care workers
April 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for increased pay for care workers, and guaranteed paid leave for those who care for family members, in a speech Tuesday at Washington D.C.'s Union Station.
House to delay sending Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House to delay sending Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate
April 9 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives delayed sending articles of impeachment to the senate against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas until Monday.
GM to relaunch Cruise robotaxis in Arizona -- but with human drivers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM to relaunch Cruise robotaxis in Arizona -- but with human drivers
April 9 (UPI) -- General Motors said Tuesday its subsidiary company Cruise will relaunch its autonomous taxi service on American roads but with restrictions and changes, most notably involving humans behind the wheel.
Nobel Prize winner Peter Higgs, who discovered so-called 'God particle,' dies at 94
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nobel Prize winner Peter Higgs, who discovered so-called 'God particle,' dies at 94
April 9 (UPI) -- The Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs died Monday at his home in Edinburgh, the University of Edinburgh in United Kingdom confirmed.
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
April 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, each will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison in Tuesday's first-of-its-kind penalty.
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
April 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Supreme Court is upholding a law from 1864, cementing a near-total abortion ban across the state.
N.Y. AG Letitia James says 2 robocallers targeting Black voters will pay $1.25 million
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.Y. AG Letitia James says 2 robocallers targeting Black voters will pay $1.25 million
April 9 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that two men will pay $1.25 million for robocalls targeting Black New Yorkers before the 2020 general election discouraging them from voting by mail.
Boeing Q1 deliveries plunge amid safety concerns
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boeing Q1 deliveries plunge amid safety concerns
April 9 (UPI) -- Deliveries of Boeing airplanes dropped during the first quarter of this year to their lowest number since midway through 2021, in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special counsel tells Supreme Court that Trump's claim of absolute immunity unfounded
Special counsel tells Supreme Court that Trump's claim of absolute immunity unfounded
Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting
Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting
Security Council moves forward with State of Palestine's application for U.N. membership
Security Council moves forward with State of Palestine's application for U.N. membership
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
CIA director presents new proposal for Gaza cease-fire, hostage swap
CIA director presents new proposal for Gaza cease-fire, hostage swap
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement