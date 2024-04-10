Former Cornell student pleads guilty to posting anti-Semitic threats

A former Cornell University student pleaded guilty Wednesday to posting anti-Semitic threats on the Internet against the Ivy League school's Jewish community. Patrick Dai, 21, could face up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 12. Photo courtesy of Cornell University

April 10 (UPI) -- A former Cornell University student pleaded guilty Wednesday to posting anti-Semitic threats on the Internet against the Ivy League school's Jewish community. Patrick Dai, 21, who faced a federal criminal complaint charging him with "posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications," admitted to posting threatening messages to a Cornell online discussion forum, weeks after Israel launched its war against Hamas in Gaza. Advertisement

Dai admitted that on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, he called for the deaths of Jewish people and in one post said "gonna shoot up 104 west," which is a university dining hall that caters to Kosher diets and is located next to the Cornell Jewish Center on the Ithaca, N.Y., campus.

Dai, who was arrested three days later, also threatened to "bring an assault rifle to campus" and to "stab and rape" Jewish students.

In response, Cornell heightened security on campus as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also ordered increased security on campuses throughout the state.

"Patrick Dai's disturbingly violent threats caused widespread panic and fear throughout Cornell University's Jewish community," said Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli of the FBI Albany Field Office.

Advertisement

"Patrick Dai used the Internet to make horrific threats to kill and injure Jewish students attending Cornell University. The federal felony conviction he sustains today underscores that those who break the law by making violent threats will be found and prosecuted, even if they attempt to hide by posting anonymously," said U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman for the Northern District of New York.

Dai could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced Aug. 12.

"This defendant is being held accountable for vile, abhorrent, anti-Semitic threats of violence levied against members of the Cornell University Jewish community," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

"In the elevated threat environment that we have seen since Oct. 7th, we have been vigilant and stand ready to hold perpetrators of hate crimes accountable," Clarke added. "Anti-Semitic threats of violence are unacceptable in our society, and we will not tolerate this conduct."