Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 12:30 AM

Cornell University student arrested in connection with anti-Semitic threats

By Sheri Walsh
A Cornell University student was arrested Tuesday and charged with posting anti-Semitic threats against the Ivy League school’s Jewish community, according to federal officials, as the university vowed to maintain heightened security on the Ithaca, N.Y., campus. Photo courtesy of Cornell University
A Cornell University student was arrested Tuesday and charged with posting anti-Semitic threats against the Ivy League school’s Jewish community, according to federal officials, as the university vowed to maintain heightened security on the Ithaca, N.Y., campus. Photo courtesy of Cornell University

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A student at Cornell University was arrested Tuesday and charged with posting anti-Semitic threats against the Ivy League school's Jewish community, according to federal officials, as the university vowed to maintain heightened security on campus.

Patrick Dai, 21, a junior at Cornell, is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday in upstate New York on a federal criminal complaint charging him with "posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications."

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Dai is accused of posting threatening messages on a Cornell online discussion site. He allegedly called for the deaths of Jewish people and in one post said "gonna shoot up 104 west," which is a university dining hall that caters to Kosher diets and is located next to the Cornell Jewish Center on the Ithaca, N.Y., campus.

The complaint also alleges Dai threatened to "bring an assault rifle to campus" and threatened to "stab and rape" Jewish students.

Related

If convicted on the charge, Dai could face up to five years in prison along with a fine of up to $250,000.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed Tuesday that a person of interest was in the custody of New York State Police.

Advertisement

"Public safety is my top priority," the governor said, "and I'm committed to combatting hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head."

Cornell vowed to maintain heightened security on campus, according to Joel Malina, vice president for university relations.

"Cornell University is grateful to the FBI for working so swiftly to identify and apprehend the suspect in this case, a Cornell student, who remains in custody," Malina said in a statement Tuesday.

"We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, anti-Semitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extend of the law," he added.

Earlier this week, Hochul also ordered increased security on campuses across New York, as Cornell promised to reinforce the university's culture of trust, respect and safety.

"The virulence and destructiveness of anti-Semitism is real and deeply impacting our Jewish students, faculty and staff, as well as the entire Cornell community," Cornell president Martha Pollack said in a statement. "This incident highlights the need to combat the forces that are dividing us and driving us toward hate. This cannot be what defines us at Cornell."

Latest Headlines

Halloween 'bipawtisan' dog parade draws crowd on Capitol Hill
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Halloween 'bipawtisan' dog parade draws crowd on Capitol Hill
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, stepped in Tuesday to host the annual "Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade" on Capitol Hill where dozens of pooches paraded in costumes in what has become a Halloween tradition in Congress.
Sam Bankman-Fried defense rests in FTX criminal fraud trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sam Bankman-Fried defense rests in FTX criminal fraud trial
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The defense for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried rested its case Tuesday in the former crypto billionaire's criminal fraud trial, with closing arguments and jury deliberations scheduled to begin Wednesday.
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday that the Hamas-Israel conflict has heightened the risk of possible attacks against Americans to an unprecedented degree.
Senate confirms Jack Lew as new U.S. ambassador to Israel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate confirms Jack Lew as new U.S. ambassador to Israel
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday confirmed former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel in a quick vote to fill the role, which has been vacant since July, amid Israel's war in Gaza.
Supreme Court weighs public officials' blocking social media accounts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court weighs public officials' blocking social media accounts
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Two cases before the Supreme Court on Tuesday arose after public officials blocked constituents on their social media accounts, testing the First Amendment in a digital age.
Biden says new rules to end junk fees for retirement investment advice 'long overdue'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden says new rules to end junk fees for retirement investment advice 'long overdue'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will propose new federal rules aimed at eliminating junk fees associated with retirement investment advice and promoting increased competition for post-employment savings plans.
New York allocates more money to fight rising hate crimes related to Gaza conflict
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New York allocates more money to fight rising hate crimes related to Gaza conflict
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is allocating additional resources to local police departments and houses of worship in response to a surge in reported hate crimes during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Blinken, Austin call on Congress to pass $106B aid package for Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Blinken, Austin call on Congress to pass $106B aid package for Israel, Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- With the House considering a funding package for just Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged senators Tuesday to pass a $106 billion aid package that also funds Ukraine.
Riverside wildfire burns 2,200 acres in southern California
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Riverside wildfire burns 2,200 acres in southern California
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A late-season wildfire in Riverside County, Calif., burned 2,200 acres overnight into Tuesday, prompting fire officials to evacuate some residents in Aguanga.
Fed policymakers meet ahead of interest rate announcement
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Fed policymakers meet ahead of interest rate announcement
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve Board kicked off its latest policy meeting in Washington Tuesday as Wall Street awaited the latest decision on interest rates amid weakening inflation and a strengthening economy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
Top Marine general hospitalized with medical emergency
Top Marine general hospitalized with medical emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement