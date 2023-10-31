Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2023 / 6:27 PM

FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans

By Casey Feindt
Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate hearing on homeland threats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate hearing on homeland threats at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday that the Hamas-Israel conflict has heightened the risk of possible attacks against Americans to an unprecedented degree.

During a hearing held by the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Wray said there has been a surge in terrorist organizations' calls for attacks on Western targets, with a specific focus on Jewish communities in both the United States and Europe.

Advertisement

He said that these threats could inspire violent extremists, operating as individuals or small groups, to carry out attacks on American soil.

"The reality is that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023, but the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the treat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a (another) level," he said. "Since the horrific terrorist attacks committed by Hamas against innocent people in Israel a few weeks ago, we have been working around the clock to support our partners there and to protect Americans here at home."

Related

To counter these threats, he said that the FBI has taken proactive measures, addressing these possibilities with a deep sense of urgency.

Advertisement

"This is a threat that is reaching, in some way, sort of historic levels," he explained. "In part, because ... the Jewish community is targeted by terrorists across the spectrum."

Wray pointed out that, even though the Jewish community constitutes just 2.4% of the American population, they endure a disproportionate 60% of all religious-based hate crimes.

He says the growing threat landscape underscores the need for continued vigilance and cooperation between security agencies and the public to safeguard against potential acts of terrorism.

In the weeks following the conflict, there has been a notable increase in both antisemitic and Islamophobic attacks within the United States.

The Anti-Defamation League has documented an alarming 388 percent increase in antisemitic incidents when compared to the corresponding period from the previous year, as reported by The Hill.

Additionally, the Council on American-Islamic Relations has experienced a substantial uptick in "biased incidents," with its members reporting a total of 774 such cases, marking a significant rise from the prior year's average of 224 reports during a 16-day period.

Latest Headlines

Senate confirms Jack Lew as new U.S. ambassador to Israel
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Senate confirms Jack Lew as new U.S. ambassador to Israel
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday confirmed former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel in a quick vote to fill the role, which has been vacant since July, amid Israel's war in Gaza.
Supreme Court weighs public officials' blocking social media accounts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court weighs public officials' blocking social media accounts
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Two cases before the Supreme Court on Tuesday arose after public officials blocked constituents on their social media accounts, testing the First Amendment in a digital age.
Biden says new rules to end junk fees for retirement investment advice 'long overdue'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden says new rules to end junk fees for retirement investment advice 'long overdue'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will propose new federal rules aimed at eliminating junk fees associated with retirement investment advice and promoting increased competition for post-employment savings plans.
New York allocates more money to fight rising hate crimes related to Gaza conflict
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York allocates more money to fight rising hate crimes related to Gaza conflict
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is allocating additional resources to local police departments and houses of worship in response to a surge in reported hate crimes during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Blinken, Austin call on Congress to pass $106B aid package for Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Blinken, Austin call on Congress to pass $106B aid package for Israel, Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- With the House considering a funding package for just Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged senators Tuesday to pass a $106 billion aid package that also funds Ukraine.
Riverside wildfire burns 2,200 acres in southern California
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Riverside wildfire burns 2,200 acres in southern California
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A late-season wildfire in Riverside County, Calif., burned 2,200 acres overnight into Tuesday, prompting fire officials to evacuate some residents in Aguanga.
Fed policymakers meet ahead of interest rate announcement
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Fed policymakers meet ahead of interest rate announcement
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve Board kicked off its latest policy meeting in Washington Tuesday as Wall Street awaited the latest decision on interest rates amid weakening inflation and a strengthening economy.
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted a 59-year-old man on allegations that he sent Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis threatening messages over her prosecution of former President Donald Trump.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer says he will not seek re-election
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Rep. Earl Blumenauer says he will not seek re-election
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat who has represented Oregon in the House of Representatives for nearly 30 years, announced Monday night that he will not seek re-election in 2024.
Top Marine general hospitalized with medical emergency
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Top Marine general hospitalized with medical emergency
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Marines' top officer and commandant, Gen. Eric Smith, was hospitalized after suffering a "medical emergency," the corps announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force, Space Force raise maximum enlistment age to gain recruits
Air Force, Space Force raise maximum enlistment age to gain recruits
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Top Marine general hospitalized with medical emergency
Top Marine general hospitalized with medical emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement