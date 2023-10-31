Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 31, 2023 / 2:57 AM

U.N. calls for opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows

By Darryl Coote
Eight-month-old Sila Abu Amsha is rescued from under a collapsed home following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations is urging for a second border crossing with Gaza to be opened to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Palestinians in need.

Since last week, small amounts of humanitarian aid have been entering the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Though a victory, Palestinian and U.N. officials have repeatedly said it is not enough to address the overwhelming need present in Gaza.

Advertisement

U.N. officials on Monday detailed that vast need before the Security Council in New York City, stating that the desperation of Gazans searching for food, water and shelter amid Israel's incessant bombing of the region is only deepening, resulting in U.N. warehouses ransacked. There are also rising concerns over the spread of disease due to unsafe water and a breakdown in sewage treatment services.

Advertisement

The hospital system has also been on the verge of collapse for days, with doctors performing surgery without anesthesia and the lives of patients on dialysis and premature babies in incubators jeopardized by Israel's blackout of power on Gaza that sees hospital backup generates running on fuel officials say is near spent, they said.

Related

Lisa Doughten, a U.N. humanitarian financing and resource mobilization official, told the Security Council that more than one entry point into Gaza is needed to make a difference in the suffering of Gazans.

She specifically pointed to the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Gaza and Israel, saying it "is the only crossing equipped to rapidly process a sufficiently large number of trucks."

"It is imperative that we are able get humanitarian supplies and relief into Gaza safely, reliably, without impediment and at the scale required," she told the council.

"In particular, [it is] urgent for us to replenish fuel supplies, which are vital for powering most essential services, including hospitals and water desalination plants, and to transport humanitarian relief inside Gaza."

Israel launched its war against Hamas in Gaza after the militant group killed 1,400 Israelis in a surprise attack Oct. 7 when they also kidnapped more than 200 people.

Advertisement

The war has consisted of Israeli warplanes bombarding Gaza as well as engaging in fights with Hezbollah in Lebanon and other Iran-backed militants in Syria. Recently, it has expanded to an Israeli ground invasions of the enclave.

However, Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian enclave has killed more than 8,000 people, including 3,324 children.

Prior to the war, some 500 trucks would enter Gaza a day. Since then, a total 144 trucks have entered and none with fuel, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said Monday, when it received 26 trucks containing food and medical equipment.

Late last month during a brief emergency trip to Israel, U.S. President Joe Biden secured the opening of the Rafah border crossing, getting Egypt to allow aid into Gaza and Israel to not interfere in the delivery.

Israel has said that until Hamas releases all hostages it took in its surprised Oct. 7 attack that kicked off the three-week war, nothing will enter Gaza via its side of the border.

The U.N. meeting was held amid Israel's ground invasion of northern Gaza, and the U.N. is concerned about the future of the conflict.

"We have very real fears about what lies ahead. The current situation may pale in comparison with what is to come," Doughten said. "There is a genuine risk that this war could escalate further and spillover into [the] wider region. We must take urgent collective action to prevent this."

Advertisement

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for the U.N.'s relief agency for Palestinian refugees, described Israel's bombing of Gaza as "relentless" and shocking."

More than 1 million northern Gazans were ordered to evacuate to the enclave's southern half where they continued to come under Israeli airstrikes.

"No place is safe in Gaza," he said. "The current siege imposed on Gaza is collective punishment."

He said for the safe, unimpeded flor of humanitarian aid a cease-fire is needed.

"An immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions. The present and future of Palestinians and Israelis depend on it," he said.

Latest Headlines

Telegram to block channels that call for violence after anti-Israel riot in Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
Telegram to block channels that call for violence after anti-Israel riot in Russia
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Telegram founder Pavel Durov said Monday that his instant messaging service will block channels that call for violence.
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday announced the rescue of a soldier who had been held captive by Hamas while the militant group published a video of three other Israeli hostages and called for the release of its prisoners.
Netanyahu says no cease-fire with Hamas, blames militants for civilian deaths
World News // 9 hours ago
Netanyahu says no cease-fire with Hamas, blames militants for civilian deaths
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday refused to consider global calls for a humanitarian cease-fire in Israel's ground invasion of Gaza, citing the threat posed by the Hamas militant group.
Shein purchases British fashion brand Missguided
World News // 13 hours ago
Shein purchases British fashion brand Missguided
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Singapore global online fashion and lifestyle retailer Shein said on Monday it was purchasing women's fashion brand Missguided for an undisclosed amount.
Swedish Coast Guard sends more ships to contain oil spilling from ferry
World News // 14 hours ago
Swedish Coast Guard sends more ships to contain oil spilling from ferry
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- More emergency response vessels have now arrived to help contain oil leaking into the Baltic Sea from a ferry that ran aground in southern Sweden.
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
World News // 1 day ago
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces bombed near the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Sunday as some refuted Israel's claim the hospital was being used as a "military command center."
Meta introduces ad-free Facebook, Instagram subscriptions for European users
World News // 16 hours ago
Meta introduces ad-free Facebook, Instagram subscriptions for European users
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Meta will offer users in the EU, EEA, and Switzerland a paid subscription option to enjoy an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram.
G7 calls for end to Japanese seafood ban
World News // 16 hours ago
G7 calls for end to Japanese seafood ban
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Trade ministers from the G7 countries on Sunday called for an end to Japanese seafood bans that started when the country started releasing treated radioactive water from the inoperable Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Israeli border officer wounded in stabbing; police kill suspect
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli border officer wounded in stabbing; police kill suspect
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An Israeli border patrol officer was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Israel light rail station in Jerusalem's Old City on Monday before police opened fire and killed the Palestinian suspect.
Unifor calls for Canadian autoworkers to strike against Stellantis
World News // 18 hours ago
Unifor calls for Canadian autoworkers to strike against Stellantis
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Canadian union Unifor called for a strike against the automaker Stellantis on Monday, just days after the parent company of Chrysler reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

14 killed, 50 injured in two train collision after driver runs signal in Andhra Pradesh
14 killed, 50 injured in two train collision after driver runs signal in Andhra Pradesh
Hearing begins in Colo. over Donald Trump's eligibility for primary ballot
Hearing begins in Colo. over Donald Trump's eligibility for primary ballot
9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis
9 Russian police injured, 60 people arrested as mob invades airport in search of Israelis
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Israel expands Gaza ground invasion, bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon
Israel expands Gaza ground invasion, bombs militants in Syria, Lebanon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement