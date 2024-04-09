Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 9, 2024 / 8:28 PM

Former assistant principal charged in case of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher

By Sheri Walsh
Former assistant principal Ebony J. Parker of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia, where a 6-year-old shot his teacher last year, has been indicted on eight counts of felony child neglect. Photo courtesy of Newport News Public Schools
Former assistant principal Ebony J. Parker of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia, where a 6-year-old shot his teacher last year, has been indicted on eight counts of felony child neglect. Photo courtesy of Newport News Public Schools

April 9 (UPI) -- A former school administrator at a Virginia elementary school, where a 6-year-old shot his teacher last year, has been indicted on multiple counts of felony child neglect.

The indictments were unsealed Tuesday by a court order after a special grand jury in Newport News charged Ebony J. Parker, who was the former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School, with eight counts of felony child neglect for showing "a reckless disregard for human life." Each count, issued March 11, is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Advertisement

"Being a person responsible for the care of students under the age of 18 at Richneck Elementary School," the indictments say, Parker committed "a willful act or omission in the care of such students" that was "so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life."

Teacher Abigail Zwerner was shot and injured by a first grader in her class on Jan. 6, 2023. The bullet from the gun he brought from home went through her left hand and struck her in the chest.

Related

The boy's mother, Deja Taylor, pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and was sentenced in November to 21 months in prison for the federal charges.

Advertisement

Zwerner has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school district. She claims Parker, 39, ignored three warnings that the boy had a gun and "was in a violent mood."

According to the lawsuit, Zwerner told Parker that the boy had threatened to beat up a kindergartner, adding that Parker "had no response, refusing even to look up when she expressed her concerns."

The lawsuit also says a reading specialist told Parker that the boy had told other students he had a gun, to which she replied that his pockets were "too small to carry a firearm."

A teacher later called the school office after a student reported the 6-year-old showed him the gun during recess. The lawsuit says Parker replied that the boy's bag "had already been searched."

"These charges are very serious and underscore the failure of the school district to act to prevent the tragic shooting of Abby Zwerner," attorneys Diane Toscano, Kevin Biniazan and Jeffrey Breit said in a statement.

"The school board continues to deny their responsibility to Abby, and this indictment is just another brick in the wall of mounting failures and gross negligence in their case."

Latest Headlines

'I have peace in my heart,' inmate says before his Missouri execution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'I have peace in my heart,' inmate says before his Missouri execution
April 9 (UPI) -- Missouri on Tuesday took the life of Brian Dorsey, who was convicted of murdering his cousin and her husband in 2006 after Gov. Mike Parson had denied clemency this week.
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with families of American hostages held by Hamas
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with families of American hostages held by Hamas
April 9 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday met with family members of American hostages taken by Hamas in the October 7 surprise attack on Israel.
Biden promotes 'care economy' spending in speech to care workers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden promotes 'care economy' spending in speech to care workers
April 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for increased pay for care workers, and guaranteed paid leave for those who care for family members, in a speech Tuesday at Washington D.C.'s Union Station.
House to delay sending Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House to delay sending Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate
April 9 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives delayed sending articles of impeachment to the senate against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas until Monday.
GM to relaunch Cruise robotaxis in Arizona -- but with human drivers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM to relaunch Cruise robotaxis in Arizona -- but with human drivers
April 9 (UPI) -- General Motors said Tuesday its subsidiary company Cruise will relaunch its autonomous taxi service on American roads but with restrictions and changes, most notably involving humans behind the wheel.
Nobel Prize winner Peter Higgs, who discovered so-called 'God particle,' dies at 94
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nobel Prize winner Peter Higgs, who discovered so-called 'God particle,' dies at 94
April 9 (UPI) -- The Nobel prize-winning physicist Peter Higgs died Monday at his home in Edinburgh, the University of Edinburgh in United Kingdom confirmed.
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
April 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, each will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison in Tuesday's first-of-its-kind penalty.
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law, making near-total ban on abortion
April 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Supreme Court is upholding a law from 1864, cementing a near-total abortion ban across the state.
N.Y. AG Letitia James says 2 robocallers targeting Black voters will pay $1.25 million
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.Y. AG Letitia James says 2 robocallers targeting Black voters will pay $1.25 million
April 9 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that two men will pay $1.25 million for robocalls targeting Black New Yorkers before the 2020 general election discouraging them from voting by mail.
Boeing Q1 deliveries plunge amid safety concerns
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Boeing Q1 deliveries plunge amid safety concerns
April 9 (UPI) -- Deliveries of Boeing airplanes dropped during the first quarter of this year to their lowest number since midway through 2021, in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Special counsel tells Supreme Court that Trump's claim of absolute immunity unfounded
Special counsel tells Supreme Court that Trump's claim of absolute immunity unfounded
Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting
Georgia woman blames 'God,' solar eclipse for Florida interstate shooting
Security Council moves forward with State of Palestine's application for U.N. membership
Security Council moves forward with State of Palestine's application for U.N. membership
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
Crumbley parents each sentenced to 10-15 years in prison over son's school shooting
CIA director presents new proposal for Gaza cease-fire, hostage swap
CIA director presents new proposal for Gaza cease-fire, hostage swap
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement