April 6, 2024 / 5:18 PM

No attempted murder charge for suspended LSU running back Trey Holly

By Mike Heuer
Suspended Louisiana State University running back Trey Holly escaped attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting incident in February, his attorney says. Photo by TheLionHasSeen/Wikimedia Commons
Suspended Louisiana State University running back Trey Holly escaped attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting incident in February, his attorney says. Photo by TheLionHasSeen/Wikimedia Commons

April 6 (UPI) -- Suspended Louisiana State University running back Trey Holly won't face an attempted murder charge but has been indicted on a felony weapons violation by a grand jury, his lawyer says.

A Louisiana grand jury rejected an attempted second-degree murder charge but indicted Holly on one count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality, attorney Mike Small said Friday.

"We look forward to trial before a fair and impartial jury in Union Parish after which I am confident that a verdict of not guilty will be returned," Small said in a statement issued to media outlets.

The attorney said his client will plead not guilty to the charge.

Holly, 19, said he wasn't involved in the double shooting that occurred on Feb. 9 at his home in Farmerville, La., where two people were shot but survived.

"I have been falsely identified, accused and arrested," he said in a Feb.17 post on X. "I am 100% innocent and the people that know me know this is not my character at all."

Holly surrendered to local police on Feb. 15 and initially was charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Holly is a redshirt freshman for LSU, but the program indefinitely suspended him following his arrest.

He played in three LSU football games in 2023, during which he rushed for 110 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown, according to ESPN.

Holly earned the SEC Freshman of the Week honor after rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown, which he scored on a 67-yard run during LSU's 62-0 win over Army on Oct. 21.

The player set Louisiana's high school career rushing record with 10,523 yards while playing for Union Parish High School and was rated the nation's 172nd best recruit in 2023 by ESPN.

