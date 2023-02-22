Trending
Feb. 22, 2023 / 12:10 PM

Alabama basketball player brought gun to fatal shooting, police say

By Matt Bernardini

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Police testified in court that Alabama Crimson Tide basketball player Brandon Miller brought the gun that was used in the killing of a woman, which led to capital murder charges for two other men.

Miller's former teammate Darius Miles contacted Miller and asked him to bring the gun, which belonged to Miles, prior to the shooting last month that left 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris dead, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Det. Branden Culpepper testified that Miles arrived at the scene and told Davis, "The heat is in the hat," which he said meant he had the gun with him. He added that Miles also said "There's one in the head" indicating a round of ammunition was in the chamber.

The testimony came in a preliminary hearing for Miles and Michael Davis, both of whom are charged with capital murder.

Police said last month that officers were dispatched to the Walk of Champions out front of Bryant Denny Stadium at about 1:45 a.m. when a vehicle had stopped in search of assistance from an Alabama police cruiser. Harris was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound while inside the vehicle.

Culpepper said Tuesday that shooting was a result of an argument that occurred after Miles and Davis left a club.

He testified that Harris was parked in a nearby restaurant with her boyfriend Cedric Johnson and her cousin Asia Humphrey. Culpepper said that Davis danced in front of the car before an "elevated" conversation in which Johnson told Davis his girlfriend was not interested.

RELATED No survivors after military helicopter crashes in Alabama

Culpepper told the court Davis replied, "You don't know who I am and what I do" and walked away but later returned as vehicles belonging to Miller and a third Crimson Tide player, Jaden Bradley, blocked the road where Harris' car was parked.

The officer testified that Miles had texted Miller saying he needed his "joint" -- slang for a gun -- and was seen walking to get something from Miller's car -- believed to be the gun.

Culpepper said Miller then fired at least eight shots into the jeep while running around the vehicle as Johnson returned fire.

RELATED University of Alabama basketball player among two charged with murder

Defense attorneys for Miles and Davis called for bonds to be set, saying the two fired in self-defense.

Judge Joanne Jannik denied the motions for bond and ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case to a grand jury.

Miles was dismissed from the basketball team immediately after being arrested, however, Miller is still on the team.

Tuscaloosa chief deputy District Attorney Paule Whitley told AL.com that Miller was not charged in the case because there was "nothing we could charge him with."

Alabama coach Nate Oats said that Miller was still on the team because he is not in any trouble.

"We knew about that. Can't control everything everybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn't been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time," Oats said, according to Al.com.

