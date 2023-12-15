Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 3:58 PM

Virginia mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher gets 2 years in prison

By Doug Cunningham

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The mother of a Virginia 6-year-old who shot his elementary school teacher was sentenced Friday to five years in prison, with three years suspended, for felony child neglect.

Deja Taylor had faced five years in prison, but three of those years were suspended. She was also sentenced to two years probation on the state charge.

The Newport News commonwealth attorney had recommended six months on the state charge, but the judge imposed a longer sentence.

In June, Taylor pleaded guilty in federal court and she was sentenced in November to 21 months in prison for the federal charges.

Teacher Abigail Zwerner was shot at Richneck Elementary School by Taylor's son through the left hand, with the bullet entering her upper chest.

The boy used Taylor's gun to shoot his teacher.

According to prosecutors, evidence of marijuana use was found when they searched Taylor's home after the incident and there was no lockbox to secure the gun.

The Taylor family has said the boy has an acute disability.

According to the prosecutor's federal sentencing memo, the child had twice stolen Taylor's car keys, crashing the car once. He also fired her gun roughly a month before shooting his teacher Jan. 6.

