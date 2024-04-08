Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 8, 2024 / 2:18 PM

ALA: 'Gender Queer' most challenged book in public libraries

By Clyde Hughes
A banned book display is seen at a Barnes &amp; Noble in New York City on September 12, 2022. The American Library Association listed to 10 most challenged books of 2023 on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A banned book display is seen at a Barnes & Noble in New York City on September 12, 2022. The American Library Association listed to 10 most challenged books of 2023 on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Gender Queer, a memoir by LGBTQ author Maia Kobabe was the most challenged book at public libraries in the United States last year, according to the American Library Association in a statement that launched National Library Week.

The ALA released its Top 10 Most Challenged Books of 2023 along with its State of America's Libraries Report. The report reveals the actions libraries and their employees have taken to address community needs with innovative services and censorship attempts.

Advertisement

"In looking at the titles of the most challenged books from last year, it's obvious that the pressure groups are targeting books about LGBTQIA+ people and people of color," ALA President Emily Drabinski said.

"At ALA, we are fighting for the freedom to choose what you want to read. Shining a light on the harmful workings of these pressure groups is one of the actions we must take to protect our right to read."

Related

The books that made the list include Gender Queer by Maia Kobaba; All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson; This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson; The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky; Flamer by Mike Carato; The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison; Tricks by Ellen Hopkins; Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews; Let's Talk About It by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan; and Sold by Patricia McCormick.

Advertisement

"These are books that contain the ideas, the opinions, and the voices that censors want to silence - stories by and about LGBTQ+ persons and people of color," Deborah Caldwell-Stone, the ALA's Office of Intellectual Freedom said.

Conservative groups like Moms for Liberty and some GOP legislators have rallied around banning and challenging books around the country themes of LGBTQ+ and racial themes.

The challenged book list follows a report by the ALA last year that pointed out that the number of titles targeted for censorship at public libraries nearly doubled in 2023 from the year before. The surge in banned book demands increased by 92% while rising 11% at school libraries.

Latest Headlines

Jonathan Majors sentenced to domestic violence counseling in assault of ex-girlfriend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jonathan Majors sentenced to domestic violence counseling in assault of ex-girlfriend
April 8 (UPI) -- Marvel actor Jonathan Majors on Monday got sentenced to counseling after being found guilty of harassment and assault of his ex-girlfriend.
Biden administration announces $6.6B deal with TSMC for semiconductor plant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration announces $6.6B deal with TSMC for semiconductor plant
April 8 (UPI) -- The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., one of the world's leading chipmakers, will get up to $6.6 billion from the Biden administration to help the United States build its domestic chip capacity.
Yellen says China needs to slow down production, tackle money laundering in drug trade
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Yellen says China needs to slow down production, tackle money laundering in drug trade
April 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday gave a recap of her days-long trip to China which included comments on the influx of Chinese-made goods into American and global markets.
Donald Trump says states should dictate abortion laws
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump says states should dictate abortion laws
April 8 (UPI) -- Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his updated stance on abortion rights on social media Monday, saying its legality should remain with the states.
Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
April 8 (UPI) -- A single ticket in Oregon won the whopping $1.326 billion jackpot on Saturday after it was purchased on the same day in Portland.
Biden rolls out new student debt plan aiming to provide relief to 30M borrowers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden rolls out new student debt plan aiming to provide relief to 30M borrowers
April 8 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday announced a new student loan debt forgiveness plan in its latest effort to provide relief to borrowers after the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's original plan.
Officials: Containers are being removed from ship that struck Baltimore bridge
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Officials: Containers are being removed from ship that struck Baltimore bridge
April 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland said Sunday that they have begun to remove containers from a cargo ship that crashed late last month into the Francis Scott Key Bridge as they work to open the important the shipping channel.
Crash with semi-truck in Idaho leaves child dead, 2 adults hospitalized
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Crash with semi-truck in Idaho leaves child dead, 2 adults hospitalized
April 7 (UPI) -- A child was killed and two adults were hospitalized early Sunday after their vehicle veered into incoming traffic and crashed into a semi-truck, authorities in Idaho said.
Eclipse travelers in the South to face risk for severe thunderstorms
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Eclipse travelers in the South to face risk for severe thunderstorms
A heightened risk for robust storms across the South will pose potential hazards for eclipse viewers traveling to the region on Monday, forecasters warned.
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
April 7 (UPI) -- California authorities said Sunday they are seeking the driver of a car that flipped over on an East Bay freeway, killing a 9-year-old girl and seriously injuring four other passengers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
Two Nigerians arrested over sextortion case of Australian boy who died by suicide
Two Nigerians arrested over sextortion case of Australian boy who died by suicide
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement