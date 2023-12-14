Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 14, 2023 / 3:18 PM

Massachusetts Rep. Aryanna Pressley introduces bill to fight book bans

By Doug Cunningham
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. (pictured in June), introduced an anti-book banning bill Thursday. It requires school and public libraries to maintain diverse collections of books. It would also make discriminatory book bans violations of federal civil rights law. File Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. (pictured in June), introduced an anti-book banning bill Thursday. It requires school and public libraries to maintain diverse collections of books. It would also make discriminatory book bans violations of federal civil rights law. File Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said Thursday she is sponsoring the Books Save Lives Act to stop discriminatory book bans and require public and school libraries to maintain a diverse collection of books.

"The fight for books is a fight for intellectual freedom; a fight for education; a fight for democracy; a fight for justice," Pressley said.

Advertisement

The bill would classify discriminatory book bans as violations of federal civil rights laws, require public libraries and school libraries to maintain diverse book collections, and ensure that schools have trained librarians.

The Pressley bill would also require the Comptroller General of the United States to create "a report on the effect that recent campaigns to ban books in public libraries and 25 public schools have had on underrepresented communities."

Related

PEN America Thursday released a report on nearly 6,000 public schools book bans between July 2021 and June 2023 called Spineless Shelves: Two Years of Book Banning.

"We are continually alarmed to see how the movement to ban books has intensified since 2021 and puts at risk the freedoms to read and learn, all the while threatening core principles of education," said PEN America's Sabrina Baêta in a statement.

Advertisement

More than 3,000 books were banned during the 2022-23 school year, a full one-third more than were banned in the previous year, according to Pressley.

Educators have been threatened with firing for providing banned books to students and some teachers have left states where book bans are happening.

"These attacks rely on authoritarian tactics of fear, intimidation and silencing, straining and fostering mistrust in our public schools and undermining our schools, educators and librarians ability to meet their goals of educating students with knowledge and critical thinking and facilitating the ongoing unification that undergirds a pluralistic society," said PEN America Freedom To read director Kasey Meehan.

According to PEN America's report, Florida and Texas have continue to lead the country in number of book bans, "but the crisis has spread to 41 states."

Florida had 1,972 book bans in 37 school districts -- the highest number of book bans of any state. Texas had 1,426 bans and had the most book bans 2021-2022 with 801 bans in 22 districts.

Latest Headlines

Second Indiana brother sentenced in ISIS 'ghost gun' plot
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Second Indiana brother sentenced in ISIS 'ghost gun' plot
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Indiana man was sentenced to over 16 years in prison in connection with a scheme to manufacture untraceable weapons and supply them to the Islamic State.
Watch live: Biden to announce rebates for drugs that raised prices faster than rate of inflation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Watch live: Biden to announce rebates for drugs that raised prices faster than rate of inflation
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday will tout how a new law is helping cap prescription drug costs that rose faster than the rate of inflation during a visit to the National Institutes of Health.
Democratic leaders call for gun control on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democratic leaders call for gun control on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Eleven years after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Democratic leaders Thursday called on Congress to expand gun legislation.
House, Senate pass sweeping $886B defense policy bill
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House, Senate pass sweeping $886B defense policy bill
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the House and Senate have passed the annual defense bill, sending the nearly $900 billion sweeping legislation that lays out the Pentagon's priorities for the next fiscal to the House for consideration.
White Christmas will be rare gift for most in U.S. this holiday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White Christmas will be rare gift for most in U.S. this holiday
While those dreaming of a white Christmas will get their wish in some areas of the United States, AccuWeather Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok warns that a "green Christmas" could be a common sight on the Monday after.
GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM tells its Cruise employees 24% of them will be laid off 'through no fault of their own'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- On Thursday the GM-owned Cruise driverless car startup told its employees in an email and blog post that 24% of full-time Cruise workers will be laid off.
Rudy Giuliani decides not to testify in Georgia election worker defamation case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani decides not to testify in Georgia election worker defamation case
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani won't testify Thursday after all in the federal civil defamation trial brought against him by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.
U.S. consumer retail spending rose $705.7B in November, up 4.1% from 2022
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. consumer retail spending rose $705.7B in November, up 4.1% from 2022
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Retail sales in the United States posted gains in November, bouncing back from a decline the month prior.
Jake Sullivan to hold 'serious conversations' with Israel on Gaza casualties
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jake Sullivan to hold 'serious conversations' with Israel on Gaza casualties
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Israel on Thursday for "extremely serious conversations" with Israeli officials amid the war on Hamas as concerns grow over civilian casualties.
Kate Cox case reveals how far Texas may go to enforce abortion laws
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kate Cox case reveals how far Texas may go to enforce abortion laws
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two, put herself and her heartbreaking pregnancy story into the public eye to force an answer to an urgent question: How serious is Texas about enforcing its new abortion laws?
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Donald Trump promises 'largest deportation mission in history' in Iowa caucus rally
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Australian woman acquitted in deaths of her four children after 20-year fight
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Two arrested after seven Virginia students eat fentanyl-contaminated gummy bears
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
Minnesota Hmong comedian Tou Ger Xiong kidnapped, killed in Colombia
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian planes enter air defense zone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement