March 14 (UPI) -- The American Library Association said in a new report on Thursday that the number of titles targeted for censorship at public libraries nearly doubled in 2023 from the year before. The Chicago-based association said the surge to ban titles in public libraries easily topped demands for the removal of books at school libraries, which increased 11% compared to the 92% at public libraries. Advertisement

The ALA said complaints targeted 4,240 titles overall in both schools and public libraries, beating the previous high of 2,571 books set the year before. The association said LGBTQIA+ and people of color-themed books consisted of 47% of the ban requests.

"The reports from librarians and educators in the field make it clear that the organized campaigns to ban books aren't over, and that we must all stand together to preserve our right to choose what we read," said Deborah Caldwell-Stones, director of the association's Office of Intellectual Freedom in a statement.

"Each demand to ban a book is a demand to deny each person's constitutionally protected right to choose and read books that raise important issues and lift up the voices of those who are often silenced."

According to PEN America, groups like Moms for Liberty, Citizens Defending Freedom and Parents' Rights in Education have been leading the charge to ban books. Moms for Liberty has been by far the most effective by rallying book bans through its 284 chapters around the country.

ALA President Emily Drabinski said she believes book bans, particularly of those focused on LGBTQ people and people of color are more pronounced in some communities because those themes were already in short supply and not all book bans are reported to the ALA.

"Because many book challenges are not reported to the ALA or covered by the press, the 2023 data compiled by the ALA represents only a snapshot of book censorship throughout the year," she said.

"A challenge to a book may be resolved in favor of retaining the book in the collection or it can result in a book being restricted or withdrawn from the library."