April 8, 2024 / 12:39 PM

Biden administration announces $6.6B deal with TSMC for semiconductor plant

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the supply of semiconductors at the White House on January 21, 2022. He touted a new $6.6 billion semiconductor deal with TSMC on Monday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the supply of semiconductors at the White House on January 21, 2022. He touted a new $6.6 billion semiconductor deal with TSMC on Monday. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday announced a new deal with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., to provide funding for expansion in the United States.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that the funding, provided under the CHIPS and Science Act, will allow TSMC to construct a third chip factory in Phoenix, bringing its total investment in Arizona to $65 billion.

"These facilities will manufacture the most advanced chips in the world, putting us on track to produce 20% of the world's leading semiconductors by 2030," he said. "The agreement also dedicates $50 million of CHIPS funding to training and developing the local workforce, so workers don't have to leave their hometowns to find good-paying jobs in innovative industries."

Under the deal, TSMC, one of the world's leading chipmakers, will get up to $6.6 billion from the Biden administration to help the United States build its domestic chip capacity.

Biden said overall the new plants will produce 25,000 direct construction and manufacturing jobs.

"One of the key goals of President Biden's CHIPS and Science Act was to bring the most advanced chip manufacturing in the world to the U.S., and with this announcement and TSMC's increased investment in their Arizona campus, we are working to achieve that goal," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement about the agreement.

Spurred by supply chain issues with semiconductors overseas during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CHIPS and Science Act now provides tech companies incentives in the billions to produce their work in the United States on the condition that do not expand in China and other countries the United States considers a security threat.

TSMC has been one of the main benefactors of the legislation. In December, TSMC announced it was building its second plant in the Phoenix area where it would make the advanced chips.

"A year and a half ago, I toured the site of TSMC's first new fab in Phoenix," Biden said in a White House statement. "TSMC's renewed commitment to the United States and its investment in Arizona represents a broader story for semiconductor manufacturing that's made in America and with the strong supportof America's leading technology firms to build the products we rely on every day."

Latest Headlines

Yellen says China needs to slow down production, tackle money laundering in drug trade
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Yellen says China needs to slow down production, tackle money laundering in drug trade
April 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday gave a recap of her days-long trip to China which included comments on the influx of Chinese-made goods into American and global markets.
Donald Trump says states should dictate abortion laws
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump says states should dictate abortion laws
April 8 (UPI) -- Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his updated stance on abortion rights on social media Monday, saying its legality should remain with the states.
Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Single ticket in Oregon wins Powerball's $1.326 billion prize
April 8 (UPI) -- A single ticket in Oregon won the whopping $1.326 billion jackpot on Saturday after it was purchased on the same day in Portland.
Biden rolls out new student debt plan aiming to provide relief to 30M borrowers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden rolls out new student debt plan aiming to provide relief to 30M borrowers
April 8 (UPI) -- The White House on Monday announced a new student loan debt forgiveness plan in its latest effort to provide relief to borrowers after the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's original plan.
Officials: Containers are being removed from ship that struck Baltimore bridge
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Officials: Containers are being removed from ship that struck Baltimore bridge
April 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland said Sunday that they have begun to remove containers from a cargo ship that crashed late last month into the Francis Scott Key Bridge as they work to open the important the shipping channel.
Crash with semi-truck in Idaho leaves child dead, 2 adults hospitalized
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Crash with semi-truck in Idaho leaves child dead, 2 adults hospitalized
April 7 (UPI) -- A child was killed and two adults were hospitalized early Sunday after their vehicle veered into incoming traffic and crashed into a semi-truck, authorities in Idaho said.
Eclipse travelers in the South to face risk for severe thunderstorms
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Eclipse travelers in the South to face risk for severe thunderstorms
A heightened risk for robust storms across the South will pose potential hazards for eclipse viewers traveling to the region on Monday, forecasters warned.
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
April 7 (UPI) -- California authorities said Sunday they are seeking the driver of a car that flipped over on an East Bay freeway, killing a 9-year-old girl and seriously injuring four other passengers.
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
April 7 (UPI) -- A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine cowling blew off during take-off in Denver, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.
Sheriff: Fla. pre-med student confesses to stabbing mother to death
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Sheriff: Fla. pre-med student confesses to stabbing mother to death
April 7 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old University of Florida student has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly confessing to stabbing his mother to death at her Florida home over the weekend, authorities say.
