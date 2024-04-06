Police investigate fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders' Vermont office as arson

A building housing the offices of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Vt., was targeted by a possible arsonist on Friday, local authorities said. The suspect is still at large, and no motive has yet been determined. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Police in Burlington, Vt., say they are investigating a possible arson after a fire was intentionally set outside Sen. Bernie Sanders' office on Friday. The Burlington Fire Department in a post said it responded to a fire at the building that houses Sanders' office on the third floor.

Firefighters said they found a fire in the vestibule and the sprinklers activated between the elevator and the entrance door to the senator's office. They extinguished the fire and evacuated the surrounding offices.

No injuries were reported, and Sanders was not in his officer at the time.

Burlington police said in a statement to media outlets that an "unknown male subject" entered the vestibule and "sprayed an apparent accelerant on the entrance door."

Police said he then lit the accelerant on fire, which engulfed the door and part of the vestibule, "impeding the egress of staff members who were working in the office and endangering their lives."

The sprinkler system largely extinguished the fire by the time firefighters arrived. There was "moderate" water damage to the door of Sanders' office, and the third floor and below floors sustained "significant" water damage, police said.

After an investigation involving the Burlington Police Department and Vermont State Police, Burlington firefighters deemed the blaze "incendiary in nature," and the investigation was transferred to the State Police.

Police said the suspect is still at large, and no motive has been determined.