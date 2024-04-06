Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2024 / 5:30 PM

Police investigate fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders' Vermont office as arson

By Ehren Wynder
A building housing the offices of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Vt., was targeted by a possible arsonist on Friday, local authorities said. The suspect is still at large, and no motive has yet been determined. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A building housing the offices of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Vt., was targeted by a possible arsonist on Friday, local authorities said. The suspect is still at large, and no motive has yet been determined. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Police in Burlington, Vt., say they are investigating a possible arson after a fire was intentionally set outside Sen. Bernie Sanders' office on Friday.

The Burlington Fire Department in a post said it responded to a fire at the building that houses Sanders' office on the third floor.

Advertisement

Firefighters said they found a fire in the vestibule and the sprinklers activated between the elevator and the entrance door to the senator's office. They extinguished the fire and evacuated the surrounding offices.

No injuries were reported, and Sanders was not in his officer at the time.

Burlington police said in a statement to media outlets that an "unknown male subject" entered the vestibule and "sprayed an apparent accelerant on the entrance door."

Police said he then lit the accelerant on fire, which engulfed the door and part of the vestibule, "impeding the egress of staff members who were working in the office and endangering their lives."

The sprinkler system largely extinguished the fire by the time firefighters arrived. There was "moderate" water damage to the door of Sanders' office, and the third floor and below floors sustained "significant" water damage, police said.

Advertisement

After an investigation involving the Burlington Police Department and Vermont State Police, Burlington firefighters deemed the blaze "incendiary in nature," and the investigation was transferred to the State Police.

Police said the suspect is still at large, and no motive has been determined.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NOAA: Global greenhouse gases continued steady climb in 2023
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NOAA: Global greenhouse gases continued steady climb in 2023
April 6 (UPI) -- Despite efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, 2023 saw another steady increase in the amount recorded in the Earth's atmosphere, according to a new report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Security guard killed, 7 hurt in shootout at Miami-area nightclub
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Security guard killed, 7 hurt in shootout at Miami-area nightclub
April 6 (UPI) -- A gunman and security guard are dead and seven others were injured Saturday in a shootout involving police at a nightclub in the Miami area, police said.
Shelter-in-place order issued after Colo. steel mill fire produces thick smoke
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shelter-in-place order issued after Colo. steel mill fire produces thick smoke
April 6 (UPI) -- No hazardous substances were involved in a fire at a steel mill in Pueblo, Colo., that produced thick clouds of smoke and caused officials to issue a shelter in place order, the Environmental Protection Agency says.
Biden campaign rakes in $90M during March, topping Trump haul
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden campaign rakes in $90M during March, topping Trump haul
April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's re-election campaign said Saturday it raised a thumping $90 million in March, a multimillion-dollar advantage over Republican rival Donald Trump's operation during the same time period.
Third body recovered from site of Baltimore bridge collapse
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Third body recovered from site of Baltimore bridge collapse
April 6 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland have recovered the body a third missing construction worker from the water around the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Aftershocks continue rattling New Jersey residents after rare 4.8 quake
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Aftershocks continue rattling New Jersey residents after rare 4.8 quake
April 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of aftershocks continued shaking New Jersey residents on Saturday following the previous day's rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in the Garden State's Readington Township.
Yellen: U.S., China to launch initiative addressing 'economic imbalances'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Yellen: U.S., China to launch initiative addressing 'economic imbalances'
April 6 (UPI) -- The United States and China have reached an agreement to combat money laundering and address economic imbalances, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed Saturday after meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.
Clouds, severe weather may create disappointment for many eclipse watchers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Clouds, severe weather may create disappointment for many eclipse watchers
April 6 (UPI) -- The final countdown was underway until the moon's shadow casts part of the United States into darkness for a few fleeting moments on Monday, but forecasters say clouds and severe weather could get in the way.
Elon Musk announces Tesla Robotaxi reveal for Aug. 8
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Elon Musk announces Tesla Robotaxi reveal for Aug. 8
April 5 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Friday announced Tesla will unveil its Robotaxi later this summer.
President Biden tours Baltimore bridge collapse, promises port's re-opening to come 'soon'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Biden tours Baltimore bridge collapse, promises port's re-opening to come 'soon'
April 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday visited Baltimore to survey the site of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse and outline the federal government's response to the cleanup effort.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG skeptical of Donald Trump's bond posting that one legal expert calls 'financial chicanery'
N.Y. AG skeptical of Donald Trump's bond posting that one legal expert calls 'financial chicanery'
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Netherlands protest
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Netherlands protest
Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry products for defective packaging
Procter & Gamble recalls 8.2 million laundry products for defective packaging
Aftershocks continue rattling New Jersey residents after rare 4.8 quake
Aftershocks continue rattling New Jersey residents after rare 4.8 quake
Elon Musk announces Tesla Robotaxi reveal for Aug. 8
Elon Musk announces Tesla Robotaxi reveal for Aug. 8
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement