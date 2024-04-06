Clouds, severe weather may create disappointment for many eclipse watchers

Angie Kloeppel tries on a pair of inexpensive glasses designed to look at the sun for the upcoming eclipse, in Ladue, Mo., on March 29. Forecasters say clouds and even severe weather in some areas of Monday's path of totality may make viewing difficult. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- The final countdown was underway until the moon's shadow casts part of the United States into darkness for a few fleeting moments on Monday, but forecasters say clouds and severe weather could get in the way. For areas in the path of totality, it will be an afternoon affair, with the exact timing varying depending on your location. People outside of the path of totality will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse as long as clouds don't spoil the show. Advertisement

AccuWeather's latest total solar eclipse cloud forecast is looking promising for some but concerning for others, lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said. Most places in the vicinity of the path of totality will have to deal with some level of clouds, whether high or low.

Where will the best weather be for viewing the eclipse?

Clouds can break for some sunshine, just in time for the afternoon viewing from Chicago to Cleveland, Pastelok said. A narrow region of good viewing is now opening up for cities like Kansas City, Indianapolis, and St. Louis.

"The best locations for viewing should be across the Southwest, out of the mountains. California, again, out of the mountains, New England, and parts of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast," Pastelok explained. "Cities like Los Angeles, El Paso, New York City, Boston and Raleigh should all have nice views of the eclipse from start to finish."

What areas face a cloudy forecast for Monday?

AccuWeather long-range expert Joe Lundberg said places along or near the path of totality that will have more adverse viewing conditions appear to be from Missouri and Kansas southward into central and east Texas, where it is likely to be rather cloudy with showers and perhaps some thunderstorms.

"Other areas with poor viewing conditions will be from Wisconsin westward through South Dakota and Nebraska to Washington and Oregon," he said.

There is also a concern that a band of clouds will move across western/central Pennsylvania and New York around the time of the eclipse, Pastelok said.

"There is even a possibility of a passing shower. This could lower viewing opportunity for a couple of hours," he said.

Severe weather threat to eclipse viewers

In addition to the cloud forecast, Pastelok said there are a few factors involved in the weather pattern leading up to the eclipse that could affect those traveling to and from viewing locations.

"High southerly winds are likely across the central and western Plains Friday through Sunday with wind gusts between 40-60 mph," he said.

Travel can be impacted due to visibility and strong crosswinds, especially along the major west-to-east highways, including I-80 and I-40.

"Make sure any loose material, including tents and items on top of cars and campers are securely fastened," Pastelok warned.

A severe weather threat looks likely from late Saturday through Sunday from the western Plains to the Midwest, but less potential of making it to the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Areas around Kansas City, Missouri and Omaha, Neb., can be in the pathway of these storms.

"The biggest threat will be large hail and strong, damaging wind gusts," Pastelok said, adding, "Isolated tornadoes are possible."

AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin is urging eclipse travelers to be aware of their surroundings.

"With so many people traveling to unfamiliar areas and camping, or staying in an RV, it's important to take a few minutes to locate your nearest storm shelter. It may be a sturdy restroom building, campground office, a nearby public storm shelter, or even a 24-hour retail store," he said.

Those camping along the path of totality are urged to be prepared. Large hail can bring damage to vehicles, bring down tents, and cause injuries.

"Be careful where you park your vehicle and where you set up your tent or camper. You do not want to be near large trees if a severe storm with gusty winds approaches," DePodwin warned.

