Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 4, 2024 / 3:41 PM

NASA to launch rockets from Virginia to study upper atmosphere during eclipse

By Doug Cunningham
NASA said Thursday it will launch three study rockets April 8 during the eclipse. They're designated for the Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path mission to study how the eclipse effects Earth's upper atmosphere. They will launch from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Image courtesy of NASA
NASA said Thursday it will launch three study rockets April 8 during the eclipse. They're designated for the Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path mission to study how the eclipse effects Earth's upper atmosphere. They will launch from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Image courtesy of NASA

April 4 (UPI) -- NASA said Thursday it will launch three Black Brant IX sounding rockets during a launch window that opens April 8 at 2:40 p.m.

They're designated for the Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path mission.

Advertisement

"Launching approximately 45 minutes before, during, and after the peak local eclipse, the APEP sounding rockets will study how Earth's upper atmosphere is affected when sunlight momentarily dims over a portion of the planet," NASA said in a statement. "Targeted launch times for the three rockets are 2:40 p.m., 3:20 p.m., and 4:05 p.m. but may be subject to change."

The rockets will launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility launch range in Virginia.

The launches will live-stream on YouTube.

NASA said the public will be invited to the Wallops Visitor Center on April 8 for the launch and the partial eclipse.

If weather cooperates, NASA said, the rocket launches could be visible in the mid-Atlantic region.

NASA cautions people planning to view the eclipse to wear solar safety or "eclipse" glasses and never look at the sun without eye protection.

In the Wallops launch area, NASA said the eclipse will start at about 2:06 p.m. April 8.

Advertisement

NASA said the moon will block 81.4% of the sun's light at peak local eclipse at 3:23 p.m. and end at 4:34 p.m.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NASA to fly aircraft along eclipse route to study the sun and Earth's atmosphere
Science News // 2 hours ago
NASA to fly aircraft along eclipse route to study the sun and Earth's atmosphere
April 4 (UPI) -- NASA will deploy aircraft to follow the route of the April 8 total solar eclipse to collect data on the sun and the Earth's atmosphere.
World's largest digital camera to research elusive dark matter, dark energy
Science News // 20 hours ago
World's largest digital camera to research elusive dark matter, dark energy
April 3 (UPI) -- The 3,200-megapixel Legacy Survey of Space and Time camera will reveal what so far has remained unseen and only exists in scientific theory -- dark matter and dark energy.
NASA delays Starliner launch to no sooner than May 6
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA delays Starliner launch to no sooner than May 6
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA has decided to delay launch of the Starliner Boeing Crew Flight Test to no sooner than May 6 after a review of International Space Station operations. The launch had been set for May 1.
White House orders NASA to develop lunar time standard for celestial bodies
Science News // 1 day ago
White House orders NASA to develop lunar time standard for celestial bodies
April 3 (UPI) -- The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced it will work to create time standards for the moon and other celestial bodies.
Exercising, socializing, play help aging dogs preserve brain function
Science News // 2 days ago
Exercising, socializing, play help aging dogs preserve brain function
Playtime and social activities can help aging dogs preserve their brain function, a new study finds.
Colleges partner with NASA on projects crucial for future STEM workforce
Science News // 6 days ago
Colleges partner with NASA on projects crucial for future STEM workforce
March 28 (UPI) -- NASA and its military partners have selected teams from eight universities for the 2024 Mission Concept program, designed to give students a chance to launch their own career in the space industry.
Historical study finds Canada lynx might thrive better in U.S.
Science News // 3 days ago
Historical study finds Canada lynx might thrive better in U.S.
April 1 (UPI) -- A study released Monday suggests that Canada lynx might thrive better in the United States in the future where they likely originated.
NASA to use multiple North America locations to stream views of eclipse
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA to use multiple North America locations to stream views of eclipse
April 1 (UPI) -- NASA said Friday that when the moon passes in front of the Sun April 8, most of North America will be able to see it. Millions along the path of totality from Texas to Maine will be able to see a total eclipse.
OpenAI can clone voices with just 15 seconds of audio
Science News // 4 days ago
OpenAI can clone voices with just 15 seconds of audio
March 31 (UPI) -- A new language model unveiled by ChatGPT creator OpenAI can clone a person's voice using just seconds worth of audio, the company revealed as it shared preliminary insights from studying the technology's capabilities.
SpaceX launches 23 satellites, completing 260th reflight of an orbital class rocket
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 23 satellites, completing 260th reflight of an orbital class rocket
March 31 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 23 satellites into low-Earth orbit on Saturday, completing the company's 260th re-flight of an orbital class rocket seven years after first achieving the act.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's largest digital camera to research elusive dark matter, dark energy
World's largest digital camera to research elusive dark matter, dark energy
NASA delays Starliner launch to no sooner than May 6
NASA delays Starliner launch to no sooner than May 6
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
Historical study finds Canada lynx might thrive better in U.S.
Historical study finds Canada lynx might thrive better in U.S.
White House orders NASA to develop lunar time standard for celestial bodies
White House orders NASA to develop lunar time standard for celestial bodies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement