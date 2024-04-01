Advertisement
Science News
April 1, 2024 / 6:00 AM / Updated at 7:35 AM

NASA to use multiple North America locations to stream views of eclipse

By Doug Cunningham
NASA said Friday the April 8 solar eclipse will be visible in most of North America. Along the depicted "line of totality" millions of people from Texas to Maine will see a total eclipse of the Sun. Image courtesy of NASA
NASA said Friday the April 8 solar eclipse will be visible in most of North America. Along the depicted "line of totality" millions of people from Texas to Maine will see a total eclipse of the Sun. Image courtesy of NASA

April 1 (UPI) -- NASA said Friday that when the moon passes in front of the Sun April 8, most of North America will be able to see it in some degree.

Millions living along the path of totality stretching from Texas to Maine will be able to see a total eclipse. Outside of that band, people in the United States will have a chance to see a partial solar eclipse.

Advertisement

To help the public witness and learn more about this event, NASA is inviting the public to participate with in-person events, opportunities to experience NASA science, and even multiple ways to see it streaming online.

NASA's three-hour coverage will include live views of the eclipse from multiple points across North America, appearances by NASA experts, astronauts aboard the International Space Station, and an inside look at NASA's eclipse science experiments. There also will be watch parties throughout the country, NASA said.

Related

Agency officials said a live broadcast also will come from the agency's only center in the path of totality -- NASA's Glenn Research Center in Ohio.

The agency also is planning to present a "no-commentary, telescope-only feed" of the event on NASA Television's media channel and YouTube, starting at 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The telescope feed will incorporate views from locations including Cleveland, Dallas, Niagara Falls and more. One telescope feed will come from Mazatlán, Mexico.

NASA's broadcast will stream on NASA+, on NASA TV, and at the agency's website.

NASA warned that it's not safe to view the eclipse through a camera lens, telescope or binoculars unless a special-purpose solar filter is attached. Looking at it without that filter will "instantly cause severe eye injury," according to NASA.

In order to safely view a partial eclipse you have to have safe solar viewing glasses sometimes called "eclipse glasses." NASA warns these are NOT regular sunglasses.

Safe solar viewers are a thousand times darker and should comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

"Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer - the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury," Nasa said.

If people don't have eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer they use an indirect method that does not look directly at the Sun.

" One way is to use a pinhole projector, which has a small opening (for example, a hole punched in an index card) and projects an image of the Sun onto a nearby surface. With the Sun at your back, you can then safely view the projected image.,," NASA said. "Do NOT look at the Sun through the pinhole!"

Advertisement

NASA will have live coverage of the eclipse beginning at 1 p.m. EDT streaming on NASA+, NASA TV and the agency's website.

It will feature live views of the eclipse across America, views from the space station and special appearances by NASA experts.

Latest Headlines

OpenAI can clone voices with just 15 seconds of audio
Science News // 21 hours ago
OpenAI can clone voices with just 15 seconds of audio
March 31 (UPI) -- A new language model unveiled by ChatGPT creator OpenAI can clone a person's voice using just seconds worth of audio, the company revealed as it shared preliminary insights from studying the technology's capabilities.
SpaceX launches 23 satellites, completing 260th reflight of an orbital class rocket
Science News // 22 hours ago
SpaceX launches 23 satellites, completing 260th reflight of an orbital class rocket
March 31 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 23 satellites into low-Earth orbit on Saturday, completing the company's 260th re-flight of an orbital class rocket seven years after first achieving the act.
SpaceX sends Eutelsat telecom satellite into orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX sends Eutelsat telecom satellite into orbit
March 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday launched a Falcon9 rocket supporting the Eutelstat 36D mission from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
Science News // 2 days ago
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
March 29 (UPI) -- Scientists in the Florida Keys are scrambling to find out the cause of dozens of fish species spinning in the water and dying.
National Weather Service launches new online flood prediction tool
Science News // 3 days ago
National Weather Service launches new online flood prediction tool
March 28 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service introduced a new online tool Thursday that will allow weather experts to predict weather flooding up to 10 delays in advance.
ULA delays launch of last Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying classified payload
Science News // 3 days ago
ULA delays launch of last Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying classified payload
March 28 (UPI) -- United Launch Alliance has delayed the last launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket booster to Friday.
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
Science News // 3 days ago
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
March 28 (UPI) -- Japan space officials said on Thursday its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon spacecraft has survived a second lunar night and has received photos from it.
5,000 comets now identified, thanks to European Space Agency's SOHO spacecraft
Science News // 4 days ago
5,000 comets now identified, thanks to European Space Agency's SOHO spacecraft
March 27 (UPI) -- A citizen scientist in the Czech Republic on Monday ID'd a new comet while examining an image captured by the exploratory SOHO spacecraft, which raises to 5,000 the number of comets it has helped discover, NASA said.
Warmer autumns may put honey bees in peril
Science News // 5 days ago
Warmer autumns may put honey bees in peril
Honey bees fly to flowers whenever the weather is right, and warmer autumns and winters are putting these crop pollinators at risk, researchers warn.
SpaceX sends 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit in Falcon 9 launch from Florida
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX sends 23 more Starlink satellites into orbit in Falcon 9 launch from Florida
March 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Monday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
SpaceX launches 23 satellites, completing 260th reflight of an orbital class rocket
SpaceX launches 23 satellites, completing 260th reflight of an orbital class rocket
OpenAI can clone voices with just 15 seconds of audio
OpenAI can clone voices with just 15 seconds of audio
SpaceX sends Eutelsat telecom satellite into orbit
SpaceX sends Eutelsat telecom satellite into orbit
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
JAXA SLIM moon lander survives second lunar night
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement